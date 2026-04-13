Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Éte Celine

(Image credit: Celine)

Michael Ryder debuted his first collection for Celine last July, though it wasn’t until the end of 2025 that the collection began arriving in stores. Since then, excitement around the house’s new direction has been steadily building. Just this week, we explored how the Maison Celine belt has become a defining accessory in the wardrobes of stylish women worldwide this spring. And as Éte Celine—his summer collection—lands in store, my wishlist is only getting longer.

Silk twill scarves in bold primary shades are designed to be worn on repeat—tied as headscarves, looped through belt loops or knotted onto your favourite tote. Speaking of which, the collection’s capacious carryalls strike the perfect balance between practicality and polish, making everyday dressing feel that little bit more elevated. The new-season eyewear, arriving just in time for sunnier days, is also on on my radar.

The Journey sunglasses sit somewhere between the house’s previous signature oval frames and a sleeker wraparound silhouette, finished with a subtle new metal emblem. Every season I buy a new pair of everyday black sunglasses—and unsurprisingly these are already in my basket.

Spotlight On

Balloon Trousers

Whether you call them harem, bubble, or balloon pants—after making a return to the catwalk in 2024 thanks to Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali—the voluminous trouser shape has been quietly growing not just in popularity but in availability. First came the Chloé bloomers, then the Alaïa silk harem pants, and now, whether you’re tall or petite, prefer voluminous styles or a cuffed slimmer leg, or want lightweight linen or technical fabrics, there’s a style to suit everyone. I’m currently styling my pink pair, linked below from Anthropologie, with a grey wool blazer and white tee.

Shop the collection:

New In This Week

M&S

M&S continues to impress with its new and improved womenswear, complete with modern staples to build a wardrobe you’ll wear for seasons to come. From everyday tailoring to transitional spring dresses and directional footwear—not to mention everything you need for your next vacation—the only downside is that everything sells out incredibly fast.

Shop my edit:

On My Radar

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style

(Image credit: © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited2026 | Royal Collection Trust)

To celebrate what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday, this week The King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace is set to unveil the most expansive exhibition of the late monarch’s wardrobe ever curated. Bringing together around 200 pieces — with nearly half displayed publicly for the first time — the exhibition tells the story of her life through her wardrobe. Expect everything from her early years as a young princess to her decades on the throne, with a mix of off-duty looks and her breathtaking gowns.

Tickets are available to book from the Royal Collection Trust website.

In Case You Missed It...