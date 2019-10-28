If you’re constantly looking for ways to practice more ethical fashion, then renting clothes could be the solutions. Especially if you tend to buy a dress for a special occasion and not wear it again (you’d be surprised how much we spend on clothes every month) – which contributes to the estimated £140 million of clothing that ends up in landfill in the UK.

Luckily, as online clothing rental websites have become more popular, so has the clothing selection. New sites like HURR, where I actually rent out my own wardrobe, are editor-curated for the best dress edit, with of-the-moment brands such as RIXO, Ganni, STAUD and more. You can for example borrow a Rixo dress for a week for around £50 instead of buying it new for £200+.

So if you’re looking to save a bit and still look fab this party season, here are the best places to rent your clothes online.

COCOON

About: Launched in 2019, COCOON is a London-based monthly subscription service for lovers of designer handbags.

Brands: From vintage to new season, there are style from all the biggest designers, from Fendi to Vuitton, Chanel to Bottega.

How it works: For a £99 monthly membership you can choose a bag from the collection of the most sought-after new season, pre-owned and limited-edition styles.

How much? £99 a month. Try it now on COCOON.

HURR

About: This peer-to-peer rental service has its finger on the fashion pulse, ensuring you get the latest trends delivered to your doorstep, but where it really hits the mark is the technology it uses. Founders Victoria and Matthew recognise the urgency of a dressing crisis, so they’ve served up a real-time ID verification, geo-tagging and AI-powered fashion stylists to ensure HURR is the most secure and trusted way to share your wardrobe.

Brands: Rixo, Sleeper, Ganni, Victoria Beckham, STAUD, Dior, Rejina Pyo and more.

How it works: This is a peer to peer service, so lenders are responsible for posting their own clothes, unless you choose to use HURR’s concierge service, which does it all for you, but you’ll get a lower commission. Plus you need to get approved before you start lending or renting, ensuring a legit service for everyone.

If you’re renting, you can search by category (dresses, accessories etc), occasion (brunch, out out etc) or designer. Then narrow down your search by date, size

How much? It depends on the item, but usually around 20% of the RRP, and the shortest rental is for 7 days. For both renters and lenders, HURR takes a 15% commission. Try it now at the HURR Collective.

By Rotation

About: Founded by expat investment banker Eshita Kabra-Davies, By Rotation is a platform based on inclusivity, with the aim to democratise quality fashion and make it accessible to all. It’s all controlled by the community rather than the other way round making it truly peer-to-peer. It also does not buy any inventory – so it is entirely sustainable.

Brands: Dior, Jacquemus, Vetements, Chanel, Zimmermann and more.

How it works:Download the free app and start browsing, there is no waiting list. The item can either be exchanged in person, via Royal Mail Tracked or via delivery partner Peyk. The lender is in charge of cleaning and cleaning solutions are offered by partner Clothes Doctor.

How much? Around 5% of the retail price. The minimum rental period for any clothing or item can be as low as 1 day, and the app charges a 15% commission.Download the ByRotation app.

The Endless Wardrobe

About: The Endless Wardrobe works differently to peer-to-peer sites so rather than anyone being able to list their wardrobe, they buy the garments direct from partner brands, like De La Vali and Alexa Chung. If you love an item you’ve rented, you can also ask to buy it at 80% of the RRP.

Brands: Alexa Chung, De La Vali, Free People with more to be added soon.

How it works: As the range is curated by the brand, there are multiple sizes in almost all items, and as they own the stock, they control all the logistics. Customers can book their rental up to three months in advance right up until the day before. They can choose from a 4, 10 or 16-day rental period, with a slight price increase for longer rental periods – holidays for example. Price includes delivery and dry-cleaning. Customers can order an extra size or style and return this unworn for a refund.

How much? Around 10-20% of the retail price. See more at The Endless Wardrobe.

My Wardrobe HQ

About: My Wardrobe HQ is a member’s only fashion rental online platform, with a focus on sustainable fashion and making it possible for anyone to achieve an a-list wardrobe. Some items have been supplied by celebrities such as Poppy Delevingne, Arizona Muse, Roxie Nafousi and Olivia Buckingham. Brands: Henry Holland, Alice Temperley, Vilshenko, Vivienne Westwood, Chinti & Parker, Gucci and more. How it works: Customers sign up to a subscription service for just £9.99 a month and in return are given a bespoke service to fulfill all their high-end dressing requirements. Subscription also includes a home visit from a MWHQ stylist to discuss plans for what they want to achieve being a member of this exclusive fashion club. You choose an item to rent and it’s with you from our wardrobe warehouse within two hours in London. How much? £9.99 a month subscription, plus rental fees. As a rule of thumb, past-season items are listed at 10% of their RRP, while current season items are priced at between 10-30%. Sale prices are set by the owner and will vary. Rent at My Wardrobe HQ.