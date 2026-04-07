Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, Goodwood Festival of Speed—there's no shortage of classic UK events to get behind come the Spring/Summer season, and last week kicked things off with a great one: the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race. Or rather, the Chanel J12 Boat Race, as the luxury label's timepiece is the title sponsor and official timekeeping partner of the famed event for the second year running.

Taking to the Thames on Saturday 4th April, the Oxford and Cambridge rowing teams competed in the 197th edition of the Boat Race across a 4.25-mile stretch of the river. In the men's competition, Cambridge emerged victorious with a 3.5-length win, while Oxford won the women's race for the first time since 2016.

(Image credit: Chanel)

Thanks to Chanel, however, the event's aesthetic felt considerably more elevated than the muddy shores and plastic cups of Pimm's I remember from 2018. Chanel J12 flags, signage and posters became a core element of the Boat Race branding—and it marks a particularly astute partnership.

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(Image credit: Chanel)

Not only has Chanel tapped into the younger consumer base of the two most prestigious universities in the UK, but it has also aligned the iconic J12—now over two decades old—with a high-performance sporting event that has more in common with the timepiece than you might initially think.

(Image credit: Chanel)

As Jessica Diamond wrote in the Boat Race programme: "Knowing about both—the skill of rowing and the art of watchmaking—I know that both require obsessive levels of knowledge, precision, synchronicity and teamwork." She goes on to note that there is one fundamental similarity: water. "Its connection to rowing is profound and obvious, of course. For the J12, its link comes from its creator, Jacques Helleu, then Artistic Director of the House’s Watches & Fine Jewellery and Fragrance & Beauty, who took inspiration from the yachting silhouettes of the America’s Cup racing class, the J Class, and translated them into the sleek lines of the watch’s profile, case and bracelet."

Its placement, therefore, in one of the most famous boating events in the world feels more than fitting. And with Gisele Bündchen only recently named the face of the iconic unisex watch, it's clear that 2026 is shaping up to be the J12's year, again.

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