Ally Voss, Founder of Clover London, Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

Whenever I meet a bride who is after a no-fuss, beautiful, contemporary gown to wear down the aisle, Clover London is my first recommendation. Launched in 2021 from founder Ally Voss' living room, the independent brand specialises in made-to-order, 100% silk pieces crafted entirely by hand in the British capital—and has become a favourite among in-the-know brides for its tightly curated collections and refreshingly down-to-earth approach.

Here, Clover London founder and designer Ally Voss opens up about life behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from daily rituals and creative process, to the lessons she's learned along the way.

(Image credit: Courtesy Clover London)

I can't start my day without... A large French press coffee with whole milk. It's an absolute non-negotiable.

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My go-to work uniform is... Wide-leg trousers with a button-up Oxford shirt and pair of pumps. I am with brides most days so I want to look put together, but on the other hand I walk to and from the studio pushing a pram and spend most bridal appointments on the floor pinning gowns, so comfort is also key. My wardrobe is oversized, classic, and all in a similar tonal colour palette to help make getting dressed easier. I love the high street (COS and H&M) paired with more investment pieces like my LouLou Studio coat and well-loved (old) Celine tote.

My office essentials are... Deliciously Ella oat bars, a giant water bottle and my AirPods with music pulsing through my ears.

My favourite evening ritual is... A hot shower followed by a good lather of Necessaire Lotion in Olibanum—after I've done dinner, bath and bed for my toddler and cleaned up 100 Magnatiles, that is. I get into bed at 9pm with my bulldog Gus and shamelessly scroll TikTok while my husband watches football.

(Image credit: Courtesy Clover London)

The idea for Clover London came when... I was a bride back in 2017, and most boutique offerings were quite traditional. As a 20-something bride, nothing really resonated with me. I wanted a gown that felt understated and contemporary but there was a very limited selection available. I thought I couldn't be alone in feeling that way, and so Clover was born.

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I love classic shapes and those are really the foundation of our silhouettes... My brides also inspire me, since I am with them most days. Our conversations shape so much of what I put into our designs. Lastly, I love fabric shopping—because all our gowns are silk, I am really inspired by a fabric's movement and drape and want to showcase that at its best.

The best thing about my job is... The brides—they are truly the best. I am so lucky to work with so many incredible women. Also, as a working mum, the flexibility of running my own business is something I will never take for granted.

(Image credit: Courtesy Clover London)

The advice I always give to my bridal clients is... First, think realistically about your budget and let it steer your ship. Then, think of the wedding day setting and look for something that fits the vibe. Thirdly, if there is a certain dress shape that makes you feel amazing, start there—chances are it is a good jumping-off point for inspiring your bridal look, but a new silhouette can always take you by surprise.

The biggest pinch-me moment so far was... Getting press coverage the month we launched. It really helped give me the confidence that Clover might really become something. Some of those same features still drive traffic to the site today, which really blows my mind.

Before Clover, I worked in beauty PR for over a decade... My first big-girl job was at Tom Ford for Estée Lauder Companies. I will always be grateful for my time there and how many doors it opened for me.

(Image credit: Courtesy Clover London)

I launched Clover from my living room five years ago while still working full time... When we were established enough, I left my corporate role to focus on the business completely. That transition, from side hustle to brand, is probably the biggest evolution we've had to date.

The most important lesson I've learned is... It can be tough—actually, it WILL be tough—but you are tougher than you think you are.

Recently, I've been working on... Our 2026 collection, which just launched and is our biggest to date with 15 pieces. I am also having my second baby in late spring so currently mapping out my maternity leave with my incredibly supportive team.

As for what's next? After the 2026 busy bridal season, we will start working on Clover 2027 and exploring options for expanding the studio—we are most definitely running out of space!

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