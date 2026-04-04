If you're on the hunt for honeymoon outfits, congratulations are in order. From everyone here at Marie Claire, we wish you and your partner many, many years of happiness—here's to you.

If our guides to the best wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and wedding hair came in handy, we're happy we could help. Now we're here to see you through the final stage of any wedding: the honeymoon. So if you're jetting off somewhere exciting, scroll on for packing inspiration.

For those setting off on safari, khaki is not only recommended by every animal tracker but makes for easy outfit planning too—and don't forget binoculars and a jumper, since the early mornings are colder than you'd think. Any couple bound for the beach is probably familiar with the essentials, but for brides, a white swimsuit feels particularly special. And for a cultural city break, it's always fun to lean into the theme.

Ready to see what belongs in your suitcase?

The Caribbean Calls For Colour

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Swimwear label Away That Day recently launched a dedicated bridal edit, complete with white lace cover-ups and a handful of swimsuits. Why not keep the all-white look going? Then you can add boldly coloured accessories to truly lean into island life.

Paris Beyond The Beret

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Heading to the city of love? Prepare to get your steps in. Flat shoes, jeans, a suede jacket and a mini dress—white again, to keep the theme going—will see you through sightseeing strolls and long lunches alike. The neck scarf is just for fun.

Italian Vineyard Aesthetic

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Whether you're heading to Veneto, Tuscany or Piedmont, smart casual is the way to go for an Italian vineyard getaway. Think linen blazers, elevated sandals and a swimsuit that feels effortlessly put-together—and ensures you're ready for a dip once you've completed those all-important 'tastings'. Don't forget a pair of trainers for evening strolls, either.

Greece From Beach to Taverna

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Greece offers the best of beach and city life, meaning you'll want a wardrobe that works for both. Practical sandals, easy layering pieces like a white shirt, and swimsuits that double as a vest will all help your packing list stretch further. Plus, be sure to take a look at Sézane's new-in pieces—they're some of the best around right now.

Safari Chic

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Safari chic is a key trend for Spring/Summer 2026, so if you're planning to experience the real thing, you'll find no shortage of options to shop. Khaki shades and practical pieces are always wise—as are elasticated-hem shorts and trousers to keep pesky mosquitoes away.

Maldives Beach Bum

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With undisturbed beaches and open ocean to explore, the Maldives is the perfect setting for luxurious seaside style. Silk shorts, extra-wide straw hats and starfish-studded accessories feel more than appropriate.