I wish this bridal jewellery had been around when I got married

While I will never regret my actual wedding dress - a cream and gold Carolina Herrera tulle number - I do wish I'd thought a little harder about my bridal jewellery. In the end, I kept it super simple, borrowing some diamond ear studs from my grandmother, and of course I had my engagement and wedding rings. This was almost 10 years ago, and back then, I felt like my only options were dated pearl necklaces or sparkly drop earrings.

Now though, bridal jewellery has come a very long way, with cool brands like Completed Works, Ysso and even Pandora offering more modern and cool pieces that are suitably bridal without seeming stuffy or outdated.

Christie Wollenberg, co-founder of Otiumberg, confirms a contemporary look is what brides are after this year. "We really hadn't anticipated the love that our customers would have for our Roscida Heart Hoops, so much so that they were out of stock for a while with an 800 person waiting list. We had brides DMing us asking if they could skip the queue so they could have them in time for their special day!"

Meanwhile, Laura Vann founder Laura has noticed an appetite for bolder pieces. "We’ve noticed a real shift towards bold, sculptural pieces for bridal-wear - especially our torque necklaces. Brides seem to be moving away from the delicate and leaning into statement styles that still feel refined," she says.

The message is clear: the modern bride wants "bridal jewellery that reimagines tradition with a fresh edge" (as per LYLIE founder Eliza Walter). So if you're getting married this year, please do yourself a favour and wear one of these pieces. Past bride me will appreciate it.

Shop bridal jewellery

The Pearl Stack
Otiumberg, The Pearl Stack

Woven Flower and Bead Earrings
Zara, Woven Flower and Bead Earrings

Antique Finish Baby Chubby Love Diamond Earrings
Lucy Delius, Jewellery Antique Finish Baby Chubby Love Diamond Earrings

When We Were Young Recycled Gold Vermeil Pearl Necklace
COMPLETEDWORKS, When We Were Young Recycled Gold Vermeil Pearl Necklace

Pandora Era Bezel Lab-Grown Diamond Paperclip Chain Drop Earrings
Pandora, Era Bezel Lab-Grown Diamond Paperclip Chain Drop Earrings

Double Heart Earrings 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London, Double Heart Earrings 18ct Gold Plate

Sylvie Gold-Plated, Faux Pearl and Silk Earrings
JENNIFER BEHR, Sylvie Gold-Plated, Faux Pearl and Silk Earrings

Mantra: Love, Protection, Gratitude
Minka Jewels, Mantra pendant

Rouje Marisa Heart Pearl Stud Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma, Rouje Marisa Heart Pearl Stud Earrings

Oak Gold-Plated Earrings
YSSO, Oak Gold-Plated Earrings

Crescent Moon Diamond & Pearl Gypset Hoop Earrings
Jessica McCormack, Crescent Moon Diamond & Pearl Gypset Hoop Earrings

Olive Enamelled Small Gold T-Bar on Clipt Watch Chain Necklace - Tilly Sveaas Jewellery
Tilly Sveaas Jewellery, Olive Enamelled Small Gold T-Bar Necklace

Cascade Glass-Bead Earrings
& Other Stories, Cascade Glass-Bead Earrings

Sabbia Rhodium-Plated 18-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Single Earrring
POMELLATO, Sabbia Rhodium-Plated 18-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Single Earrring

Hearts and Roses Earring Charms
& Lottie, Hearts and Roses Earring Charms

Dodola Diamond & Pearl Earrings
LYLIE Jewellery, Dodola Diamond & Pearl Earrings

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

