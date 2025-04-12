I wish this bridal jewellery had been around when I got married

While I will never regret my actual wedding dress - a cream and gold Carolina Herrera tulle number - I do wish I'd thought a little harder about my bridal jewellery. In the end, I kept it super simple, borrowing some diamond ear studs from my grandmother, and of course I had my engagement and wedding rings. This was almost 10 years ago, and back then, I felt like my only options were dated pearl necklaces or sparkly drop earrings.

Now though, bridal jewellery has come a very long way, with cool brands like Completed Works, Ysso and even Pandora offering more modern and cool pieces that are suitably bridal without seeming stuffy or outdated.

Christie Wollenberg, co-founder of Otiumberg, confirms a contemporary look is what brides are after this year. "We really hadn't anticipated the love that our customers would have for our Roscida Heart Hoops, so much so that they were out of stock for a while with an 800 person waiting list. We had brides DMing us asking if they could skip the queue so they could have them in time for their special day!"

Meanwhile, Laura Vann founder Laura has noticed an appetite for bolder pieces. "We’ve noticed a real shift towards bold, sculptural pieces for bridal-wear - especially our torque necklaces. Brides seem to be moving away from the delicate and leaning into statement styles that still feel refined," she says.

The message is clear: the modern bride wants "bridal jewellery that reimagines tradition with a fresh edge" (as per LYLIE founder Eliza Walter). So if you're getting married this year, please do yourself a favour and wear one of these pieces. Past bride me will appreciate it.

Shop bridal jewellery

