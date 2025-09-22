London is known to be the most edgy, creative and experimental of the 'big four' Fashion Week cities, seen both in its roster of buzzy, up-and-coming talents and street style of the most wonderfully weird and wacky kind. But the city has a softer sartorial side to it, too; one of effortless elegance, subtle sensuality and luxurious craftsmanship with its own kind of quiet power—and a decidedly more universal appeal.

This is what Camille Perry and Holly Wright set out to capture when they founded their brand Tove back in 2019, that has since become a go-to for stylish women the world over, from CEOs to celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner. As former heads of buying and design for Topshop respectively, they were, and continue to be, intimately au fait with how women want to dress—a depressing rarity in an industry dominated by male creative directors. This, coupled with their fashion nous, design talent, focus on quality and consistent aesthetic vision has been a recipe for success.

"When we started out, there were two clear camps: there were the androgynous brands, and then those overtly feminine brands," Wright tells Marie Claire UK. "We wanted to strike a chord in the middle, that balanced both of those things, and placed the woman at the centre."

Where other high-end designers draw from academic sources and niche cultural references when putting together collections, Perry and Wright take inspiration from the Tove woman directly. "It's always about her, and she is a constant," explains Wright. "She is us and the women who are in our world. She's smart, she's intelligent, she's worldly and confident, and she dresses more for herself than for others. She is the real guiding force for our vision, and I think that's why the brand speaks to so many."

As a result, Tove's signature aesthetic has been clear from the outset: "modern, minimal, feminine, refined, but never boring" as Perry describes it, comparable to the likes of The Row, Khaite and Toteme. Perry and Wright have also remained steadfastly immune to the sway and vagaries of trends. "It's been easy, really, to stick to our vision and aesthetic, because when we first started the brand we were clear on the space we wanted it to sit in—that's where we could see the opportunity" says Wright. "We have our signature details, both subtle and front-facing, that set us apart, and really make something a Tove garment."

Tove founders Camille Perry and Holly Wright (Image credit: courtesy Pandora)

That said, Perry and Wright are always "keen to evolve" rather than simply "sit on one thing and then that becomes all we do"—tempting as that might have been following the viral hit that was their Lauryn dress (if you don't know the name, you'll recognise the gathered cups and fitted bodice).

Instead, they work hard to hone their vision each season. "The way we work is really instinctive," says Wright. "We bounce back and forth, we think about how we're feeling, our experiences, what we would love to wear at this time in our lives... It's a really organic approach."

For Spring/Summer 2026, this meant leaning into the Tove woman's sensuality more than ever before. "We're becoming more confident—this is the fourth collection we're showing on the runway, and it felt instinctively right to lean into that sexier side a little bit more," says Wright. "The fabrics are quite sensual, some are a bit sheer, there's lots of nice textures and a bit of skin too, but mainly in the back. It's a really nice way for us to show that side of the woman in our world, which is still refined and chic and effortless but a bit sexy as well. There's so much overt sexiness out there, but I think it's more that subtle, quiet confidence, that unexpected detail, that ability to command a room that women are really attracted to—more so than a completely see-through dress."

Tove SS26 (Image credit: courtesy tove)

Tove's SS26 collection was unveiled during London Fashion Week yesterday, high above the city in the light-filled surrounds of Space House, and before an especially inspiring crowd of Tove women—ranging from Joy Crookes and Tiffany Hsu to influential artists, actors, creatives, stylists, doctors and businesswomen. All impeccably dressed head to toe in Tove, of course, and visibly adding the full collection to their mental new-season shopping lists, Grecian-style gowns, silky tailoring, backless tops and all.

Joy Crookes and Tiffany Hsu at Tove's SS26 show (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Also of note: the brand's partnership with Pandora, that saw a number of Tove looks punctuated with a specially curated selection of jewels. "It was a really natural collaboration—we straight away had so many things in common with Pandora," explains Wright. "Our name is Danish, and they're Danish; they have a very female-led team; they're big on the sustainability side of things; their approach to design, the idea of making pieces that are cherished and passed on...

"We loved the opportunity to use and bespoke the collection as we saw fit, layering and putting different pieces together to elevate each look. We actually decided to engrave some of the tabs with symbols that represent different kinds of neurodiversity, because it's a subject that's really personal to us as parents to neurodiverse children, and it felt like such a lovely way to be able to mark and celebrate that."

(Image credit: courtesy pandora)

The partnership marks yet another way that Tove is moving with the times, not only in terms of experimenting with a new category, but also by finding clever ways to stay in the Fashion Week game. "There's huge value in doing a show—you really can't beat that moment," says Perry. "It brings so much in terms of assets and visibility and people talking about the brand, pushing it out there socially on so many channels... But it is insanely expensive and it can be hard to justify for a lot of brands, big and small."

That said, Tove plans to show on-schedule in February, too—and as for its own prices, they won't be changing significantly anytime soon. "Everything is kind of wild with what's going on at the moment—tariffs, shipping charges, taxes, duties, Brexit... The list goes on. Prices seem to be increasing everywhere for everyone, and there's a huge pressure to balance the margins," says Wright. "But it's so important to us to keep a price point that is respectful while ensuring the quality is super high. We always intended to be aspirational but attainable, so we just work harder to be able to do that for the customer, and I think it's been pivotal to the success of the brand that we've been able to maintain that." Amid the often-exorbitant price hikes happening elsewhere, no doubt this will only serve to heighten Tove's already-significant appeal all the more.