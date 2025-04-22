This is not a drill: you can now shop Alexa Chung's actual wardrobe on Vinted

I almost didn't write this story, because I'm selfish and want Alexa Chung's wardrobe all to myself—but in the end, public interest (and my conscience) won.

So here you have it: you will very soon be able to shop the style icon's actual wardrobe and own a piece of sartorial history—all in the name of charity.

The vintage fashion enthusiast has teamed up with Vinted to sell some of her beloved designer pieces, with all proceeds going to Endometriosis UK.

You'll be able to shop them exclusively on the second-hand marketplace platform on 4th May 2025, so set your alarms now to avoid disappointment later.

Some of the treasures to look out for include a gold Prada Cleo bag, pink Gucci shoulder bag and black patent Saint Laurent flats— all pictured below—as well as a Miu Miu bralette and silver trainers by Dries Van Noten.

(Image credit: Vinted)

There will also be clothing, bags, sunglasses, and shoes from other major designers like Miu Miu, JW Anderson, Khaite, Magda Butrym and Galvan London.

On parting with her beloved items, Alexa says: "The Dries Van Noten silver trainers are very hard to say goodbye to, as are the Saint Laurent patent black flats, which go with so many different things. I’m also selling a pink Gucci bag, which I already slightly regret. But I am doing the clear out with Vinted because my style is evolving. These items carry so many memories and we had great times together but now it is time to kiss them goodbye and the idea that they can live on in someone else’s wardrobe and be new again to them is very appealing.”

(Image credit: Anton Gottlob for Vinted)

The presenter and entrepreneur has long been an advocate of vintage stores, often picking up pieces that are at least 25 years old.

“The idea that you can repurpose and bring a new attitude to something that was made for another time and another context, I find the concept of trends coming back around and evolving each time weirdly comforting amidst the current chaos," said Chung. "And it’s so nice to wear something unique that nobody else can buy, unless they’re treasure hunters like you.”

Not a bad place to start if you want to embrace sustainable living for Earth Month.

You can shop Alexa Chung's wardrobe on Vinted from 6pm on 4th May 2025.