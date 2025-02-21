Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Tiffany Hsu shows us what she is buying for Spring and her go-to investment buys
Watch Mytheresa's Chief Buying Officer give us an exclusive look inside her wardrobe
Tiffany Hsu is arguably one of the most important women in fashion right now. She is Chief Buying Officer for Mytheresa, one of the leading luxury multi-brand retailers in the world, and in her role she is responsible for overseeing all of womenswear, kids wear and lifestyle products. If anyone knows which Spring/Summer 2025 trends to invest in - it's Tiffany.
Tiffany’s outfits are what street style photographers live for which is why that are captured without fail, every season, when she attends fashion shows and buying appointments around the world. Her style strikes the perfect balance between polished and eclectic. A self-confessed magpie, she gravitates toward bold, statement pieces, loves colour but rarely wears prints, and never wears flats. With access to the world’s most coveted brands, she admits she rarely shops on the high street but still turns to COS or Uniqlo for quality basics. A casual day for Tiffany might mean a (very stylish) tracksuit—think Magda Butrym—and even on nursery drop-offs, she opts for a heel, citing flatform UGGs or chunky-soled Prada loafers as her favourites.
When asked about her most treasured wardrobe piece, she reveals a butter-yellow Phoebe Philo for Celine leather cape coat—so precious she has never worn it for fear of damaging it, instead keeping it carefully stored away.
Few are better equipped than Tiffany to offer insight into the season ahead. When I meet her in London, where she is based, she arrives with some of her most treasured made-to-measure pieces by Christopher Kane and Nensi Dojaka, as well as some of the most sought-after new arrivals at Mytheresa. Watch our exclusive interview with Tiffany by clicking the link above.
Shop Tiffany's look:
