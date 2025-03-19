PSA: Topshop is making a comeback - these are the 11 pieces I’ll be shopping ahead of its launch

This is not a drill: Topshop is back.

While, of course, we’ve been able to shop the high street favourite through ASOS since they took over the brand in 2021, many of us have still been lamenting the loss of such a fashion stalwart. Then, last night Topshop took to their instagram to share some news: they’ve missed us too. What that meant at the time, we weren’t quite sure, however this morning things have become a little clearer. Topshop’s website is back online sharing the news that a fully fledged standalone website will be coming soon.

While that’s all the information we have at the moment, I'll admit, I’m excited. Not only will this make it so much easier to shop the Topshop pieces ASOS already stock but this investment in the brand could promise exciting things in the future. Thinking back to the incredible collections and star studded collaborations Topshop commanded in the past, I have high hopes for what this may be the beginning of.

Until then, I’d highly recommend checking out ASOS’ current Topshop offering to get a feel for what may be in store. From premium outerwear to luxe occasion wear, there are so many great pieces to choose between. And, don’t forget to check out the accessories too. With many pieces made from sleek real leather and suede finishes, they look so expensive despite the high street price tag.

Don’t want to spend time scrolling? I’ve rounded up an edit of the best pieces to shop from ASOS’ Topshop collection ahead of the new website's launch. Keep scrolling to check it out…

Shop Topshop new in

Topshop Premium real suede patch pocket boxy jacket in tan £260 at ASOS (UK) Say hello to the perfect suede jacket.

Topshop Knitted premium crochet maxi dress in ivory £95 at ASOS (UK) Get ahead on your summer wardrobe.

Topshop Stassi elongated shoulder bag with zebra print panels £26 at ASOS (UK) This bag is a true statement piece.

Topshop Poplin shirred slash neck top in white £34 at ASOS (UK) Picture this worn with blue denim on warm spring days.

Topshop Kort high rise straight jean in mid blue £46 at ASOS (UK) Speaking of denim, Topshop have always led the way on the high street and it's no different today.

Topshop Poppy angular cat eye sunglasses in tort £6.50 at ASOS (UK) Statement sunnies for under £10? Yes please.

Topshop Premium ruffle pintuck gown in soft grey floral £120 at ASOS (UK) Wear to spring weddings and festivals alike.

Topshop Splodge print short sleeve jumpsuit in mono £52.50 at ASOS (UK) This just made it's way into my own basket.

Topshop Carter loafers with ruched detail in off white crocodile print £36 at ASOS (UK) A twist on classic loafers.

Topshop Premium knitted sheer cashmere grown on neck top £42.50 at ASOS (UK) Don't skip Topshop knitwear. This sheer top is 100% cashmere.

Topshop Satin lace maxi in chartreuse with ivory lace £46 at ASOS (UK) This skirt is so easy to dress up or down.