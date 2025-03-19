PSA: Topshop is making a comeback - these are the 11 pieces I’ll be shopping ahead of its launch
I can barely contain my excitement
This is not a drill: Topshop is back.
While, of course, we’ve been able to shop the high street favourite through ASOS since they took over the brand in 2021, many of us have still been lamenting the loss of such a fashion stalwart. Then, last night Topshop took to their instagram to share some news: they’ve missed us too. What that meant at the time, we weren’t quite sure, however this morning things have become a little clearer. Topshop’s website is back online sharing the news that a fully fledged standalone website will be coming soon.
A post shared by Topshop (@topshop)
A photo posted by on
While that’s all the information we have at the moment, I'll admit, I’m excited. Not only will this make it so much easier to shop the Topshop pieces ASOS already stock but this investment in the brand could promise exciting things in the future. Thinking back to the incredible collections and star studded collaborations Topshop commanded in the past, I have high hopes for what this may be the beginning of.
Until then, I’d highly recommend checking out ASOS’ current Topshop offering to get a feel for what may be in store. From premium outerwear to luxe occasion wear, there are so many great pieces to choose between. And, don’t forget to check out the accessories too. With many pieces made from sleek real leather and suede finishes, they look so expensive despite the high street price tag.
Don’t want to spend time scrolling? I’ve rounded up an edit of the best pieces to shop from ASOS’ Topshop collection ahead of the new website's launch. Keep scrolling to check it out…
Shop Topshop new in
Say hello to the perfect suede jacket.
Picture this worn with blue denim on warm spring days.
Speaking of denim, Topshop have always led the way on the high street and it's no different today.
Wear to spring weddings and festivals alike.
Don't skip Topshop knitwear. This sheer top is 100% cashmere.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
People are cackling over Kylie Jenner's outfit she says she would pick her kids up from school in
Not your typical school run look, but we're into it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston was reportedly 'blindsided' by ex Justin Theroux's secret wedding
But she's happy for him
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate and William's marriage is 'stronger than ever' right now
They're thriving
By Iris Goldsztajn