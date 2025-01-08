I'm not an activewear fan but I'll be buying all of Kendall Jenner's Adanola edit

I will admit I'm not the most ardent of fans when it comes to athleisure. I own activewear of course, but wear it strictly for workouts, preferring less casual pieces in my everyday life.

Well, that's all about to change, because Kendall Jenner is launching an edit of her favourite Adanola pieces, and I'll be buying them all. You'll be familiar with the LA-based label thanks to the viral knit sweatshirt everyone was fighting over last year.

Kendall, who is the face of the new campaign (styled by Carlos Nazario and shot by Sean Thomas), has cherry picked her favourite pieces from Adanola's new collection, which includes activewear staples, classic sweats and elevated separates as seen.

There are some of the label's best-sellers, including the Ultimate Leggings - over a million pairs have been sold since their launch - as well as the Ultimate Strappy Sports Bra, launching in new colourways such as a vibrant cobalt blue.

You can also shop elegant separates and technical track sets, all in an attractive colour palette of navy blue, burgundy, white and grey, which combine's Kendall Jenner's effortless style with Adanola's signature aesthetic.

Of the campaign, the model said: “I had so much fun shooting the new Adanola campaign. Collaborating with such a talented team of creatives was inspiring, and the comfort and quality of the new collection made the experience truly exceptional.”

Hyrum Cook, founder of Adanola, added: “Kendall represents the modern Adanola woman—effortlessly stylish, adaptable, and always on the go.”

I'll gladly join the Adanola clan (whether I'm doing a Youtube workout or not) with this edit, which you can shop below.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Adanola edit

Varsity Relaxed Funnel Neck Zip Sweatshirt £59.99 at Adanola