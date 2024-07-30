This influencer-approved dress is permanently popping up on my feed yet I’m still not over it

I’m convinced the Tove Lauryn dress may just be the hardest working dress in fashion. Nearly every influencer on my feed seems to have worn it at some point or another however each time I see it, it still feels fresh. Most recently, Hannah Stafford-Taylor took to a yacht in St Tropez in this season’s coral offering, proving this dress isn’t just for chic day dressing or even summer occasions, it’s yacht girl summer approved too.

If you haven’t come across the Tove Lauryn dress before, and if that’s the case I can guarantee you’ve probably spotted it on your evening scroll without taking in the details, let me break down for you. First launched in 2023, the strapless style features an artfully pleated bust which gives the dress an ultra feminine feel alongside the flattering figure-hugging bodice. It then falls into a midi length skirt which, thanks to the slightly dropped waist and delicate draping, gives off a more relaxed energy. The result? An ultra chic dress that can work for everywhere from days out in the city to drinks on the beach. I’ve even seen it re-worked as workwear through a clever use of layering.

But, you don’t have to just take my word for it because, as I mentioned earlier, it’s not just me who’s obsessed with the Tove Lauryn, it’s an influencer favourite too and they’ve been providing ample inspiration on how to wear it for every occasion possible. From globetrotter Lucy Williams to Thandi Maq, who declared it a holiday essential paired with sunglasses and minimalist sandals, to Hannah Lewis, who wore her white dress with embellished ballet flats for busy fashion week shows, this dress is nothing if not versatile.

Even the Marie Claire team can’t get enough of it as fashion editor Penny Goldstone dubbed hers as perfect for a destination wedding styled with a raffia clutch and sandals while senior health and sustainability editor, Ally Head, gave it an elevated feel with statement silver accessories for her birthday dinner.

The great thing about this dress, is that even though it offers maximum wearability, it’s a style I never get bored of seeing. Thanks to its relatively understated design, bold block colour ways and light, cotton fabrication, it’s a staple style that you can reach for time and time again.

If you want to get your hands on the dress for yourself, you’re in luck, as Tove has just launched two fresh new shades that are perfect for summer. Plus, there are also some neutral colour ways still available in very limited sizes if you want to keep it classic. Whichever shade you opt for however, I’d suggest moving quickly, as if you don’t snap them up, I can guarantee an influencer will. Happy shopping…

Shop the Tove Lauryn dress

Tove Lauryn cotton-blend poplin midi dress in Coral £545 At NET-A-PORTER

Tove Lauryn cotton-blend poplin midi dress in Orange £545 at NET-A-PORTER