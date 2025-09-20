London Fashion Week has officially kicked off for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, running from September 18th-22nd. It’s the first under new BFC head Laura Weir, and one that’s set to be filled with all manner of standout shows, buzzy designer debuts, glitzy events, milestone brand moments and celebrity-filled front rows.

As ever, there’s a lot going on—so to help you navigate the endless events, we’ve rounded up the major highlights from each day in one place so you can get easily get your Fashion Week fix.

Here, you’ll find all of the biggest talking points and memorable moments of the day, from surprise A-list appearances and emerging street style trends, to the most notable collections and items that editors are already adding to their mental wish-lists.

London Fashion Week SS26: Day Two Highlights

Labrum's Epic "Osmosis" Collection

A collection that felt like a tale of two halves, yet ultimately was a cohesive study in delightful discord—true to Labrum’s world, where art, fashion, music, and culture intersect to create magic. Ultimately, wearability becomes key and looking beyond the playful styling, Labrum SS26 if full of clothes you’ll actually want to wear. Jewel tones—opal, ruby, and amethyst—appeared in bold blocks colours offset by utilitarian neutrals like khaki, muted lilac, and beige. Silver, shell-like stones, and rope embellishments became conversation pieces, adorning jacket hems, headwear, and ornate body jewellery.

Chopova's Take On Cheer

Classic Chopova Lowena—riotous fun and full of spirit. Naturally, skirts took centre stage, from denim drop-waists to chain mail iterations, with ornate riveting, lacing, and playful adornments. The modern pearly queen with a punk edge. “Cheerlore” brought football, cheerleading, and Bulgarian costume references into a modern clubhouse uniform—part team spirit, part rebellion. For the bold: do what you feel, wear the full look, play with colour and print! But for those print shy: look to simple singular statement pieces that will add depth to your wardrobe.

Fashion East Turns 25

To celebrate its 25th year as London's foremost talent incubator, Fashion East took over the Institute of Contemporary Arts—both for a dedicated retrospective exhibition (that runs until 21st September) as well as its Spring/Summer 2026 show. As ever, it showcased the work of three up-and-coming designers: Louis Mayhew (of Mayhew), Cameron Williams (Nuba) and Jacek Gleba, whose collections were undoubtedly some of the most cutting-edge and out-there we've seen this season so far.

Daniel Fletcher's second collection for Mithridate was a triumph, a combination of “1980s city revelry and British sporting heritage,” per the show notes. Town and country aesthetics were blended into one, as models emerged from the sun-soaked Royal Opera House backdrop in sharp tailoring, rugby shirts, sequin skirts and bomber jackets—while striped shirts, colourful knits and socks with loafers acted as a nod to school-day style. Hence the collection titled and opening song: Edge Of Seventeen. Even the front row was on-theme, filled with actors like Asa Butterfield, Georgie Farmer and Ellie Bamber, who made their name on hit teen shows.

London Fashion Week SS26: Day One Highlights

H&M's Celebrity Extravaganza

H&M helped kick off London Fashion Week with a serious bang, as it took over 180 Strand for its first on-schedule show in seven years—and everyone from Central Cee, Little Simz and Gabbriette to ASAP Nast and Emily Ratajkowski was there to mark the occasion (along with about 700 more guests).

But it wasn't just the front row that was star-studded: the show itself saw top models Lila Moss, Iris Law, Paloma Elsesser, Amelia Gray and Alex Consani take to the runway dressed in the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, and there was a surprise catwalk cameo from appearance from Romeo Beckham to boot. And the cherry on top? Lola Young's live performance to close out the show, as the models danced along. Now that's how you make your grand return.

eBay's Pre-Loved Fashion Show

For the second season in a row, eBay hosted a catwalk show made up entirely of pre-loved fashion sourced directly from the site—this time, including designer gems from the likes of Acne, Louis Vuitton, Chopova Lowena, Paco Rabanne, McQueen and Givenchy. The inventive ensembles were expertly assembled by eBay's pre-loved style director Amy Bannerman, with each piece available to shop in real time as it came down the runway.