Katie Holmes can't stop wearing this jacket style and now I want it too

We love a celebrity who doesn't mind outfit repeating (opens in new tab) and it seems like Katie Holmes has developed quite an affinity for one particular jacket this cold weather (opens in new tab) season. The actress has been spotted in the same item, not once, not twice but three times over the last few weeks, which feels like quite a rarity amongst the celebrity set.

The popular item in question is Tove's Aneta Leather Coat and as Katie has proven, it might just be the perfect piece of versatile outerwear.

(Image credit: Getty)

Holmes has worn the jacket to events and appearances, as well as more casually when spotted on the streets of New York. The jacket is an update on the traditional leather jacket, eschewing the typical moto jacket silhouette for something far more contemporary. Tove's leather jacket features an oversize cut, a wide lapel and oh-so-cool, button cuffs on the arm.

It's not quite a blazer and it's not quite a trench, this coat sits somewhere in between.

(Image credit: Getty)

All in all, this Tove investment purchase seems like the perfect leather jacket and we can completely understand why Katie is such an advocate for it. As she has proven, it goes well with just about everything and is so classic it would seamlessly fit into anyone's capsule wardrobe (opens in new tab).

As far as beloved brands go, it seems like Holmes is quite the fan of Tove. After all, this isn't the first time the star has worn the London-based label. In fact, Katie's internet-dividing, dress-over jeans outfit from last year included a Tove strapless top.

(Image credit: Getty)

If you're interested in adding a modern-looking, leather jacket to your rotation, then look no further than the below. We've tracked down Katie's exact jacket, as well as providing a few other similar iterations below.

Shop Katie's Exact Tove Jacket