TOVE Spring/Summer 2025: Restrained sensuality for the modern woman
Designs that celebrated the female form
It's no secret that TOVE founders Camille Perry and Holly Wright know how to design clothes that women actually want to wear. So it comes as no surprise that their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, was received to much clapping and cheering from the crowd (of mostly women).
I adore London Fashion Week for its exciting emerging homegrown talent and edgy collections, but whilst I appreciate the fashion, I can't say that I see myself wearing it.
Not so with TOVE's SS25 collection. As my colleague Natalie Hughes pointed out, it was full of designs that embodied 'restrained sensuality'. These were garments that celebrated the female form, enhanced it even, without veering into unsavoury territory.
There were the designers' trademark beautiful silk dresses that shimmied under the light, as well as impeccable tailoring. This season blazers and waistcoats were longlined, layered over wide leg trousers.
Two vinyl trench coats, in white and black, provided a fresh update on the transeasonal outerwear staple.
Speaking of transeasonal, jumpers layered over long shirts and silk trousers, as well as over sweater vests and satin skirts, provided the perfect solution to the in-between weather we are so used to in the UK.
More importantly, they mastered sequin-dressing in such a way that even the sequin-averse would gladly don them come party season. Black and gold beaded longline tops were layered over black and cream silk skirts respectively, keeping things tonal and chic.
A muted colour palette of creams, blacks and greys was punctuated by pops of icy blue and energetic orange.
One of each please.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
