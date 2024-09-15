TOVE Spring/Summer 2025: Restrained sensuality for the modern woman

It's no secret that TOVE founders Camille Perry and Holly Wright know how to design clothes that women actually want to wear. So it comes as no surprise that their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, was received to much clapping and cheering from the crowd (of mostly women).

I adore London Fashion Week for its exciting emerging homegrown talent and edgy collections, but whilst I appreciate the fashion, I can't say that I see myself wearing it.

Not so with TOVE's SS25 collection. As my colleague Natalie Hughes pointed out, it was full of designs that embodied 'restrained sensuality'. These were garments that celebrated the female form, enhanced it even, without veering into unsavoury territory.

There were the designers' trademark beautiful silk dresses that shimmied under the light, as well as impeccable tailoring. This season blazers and waistcoats were longlined, layered over wide leg trousers.

Two vinyl trench coats, in white and black, provided a fresh update on the transeasonal outerwear staple.

Speaking of transeasonal, jumpers layered over long shirts and silk trousers, as well as over sweater vests and satin skirts, provided the perfect solution to the in-between weather we are so used to in the UK.

More importantly, they mastered sequin-dressing in such a way that even the sequin-averse would gladly don them come party season. Black and gold beaded longline tops were layered over black and cream silk skirts respectively, keeping things tonal and chic.

A muted colour palette of creams, blacks and greys was punctuated by pops of icy blue and energetic orange.

One of each please.