I’m a fashion editor and these are the winter accessories I swear by to beat the chill (and still look chic)

I’m a firm believer that dressing for the cold is an art form: opt for something too heavy and you’ll be left sweltering on your morning commute or as you dash around doing errands, while, too little and there’s no amount of tea or coffee that will restore you to a comfortable temperature.

Alongside learning how to layer your clothes effectively to keep the cold at bay (Lisa Ing-Marinelli is an expert at this), there are a few key pieces that you should definitely have in your wardrobe that you can whip on and off as the weather demands. In my opinion, an arsenal of hardworking winter accessories are key to staying warm when the temperatures drop and that’s why I’ve put together an edit of the best styles to shop now.

While what we each consider the staple winter accessories will undoubtedly vary from person to person (after all not everyone can pull off a beanie hat and there’s the age-old debate of gloves or mittens to contend with), I’m sure we can all agree that winter accessories are a must especially in light of the wave of storms we’ve had recently.

What I’d suggest, if you are looking to treat yourself to some new pieces, is alongside your personal style, pay close attention to fabrics. Much like the best cashmere jumpers, cashmere accessories are ideal for locking in warmth and feeling incredibly soft against the skin. Similarly, wool and shearling fabrics will be much appreciated if you get caught in a cold front.

If you’re looking for something more trend-led, why not mirror the shaggy coat trend right through to your accessories and switch your classic scarf for a fuzzy fur style, or, try a colour pop style for a scarf with timeless appeal.

Plus, if you’re still looking for last minute gift ideas, these pieces will also make the perfect stocking fillers or chic surprise for popping under the tree and you can rest assured that whoever you gift them to will get plenty of use from them (especially in light of the upcoming forecast). So, whether you’re gifting yourself or ensuring someone you care about isn’t getting left in the cold, keep scrolling to see the full edit.

Shop the best winter accessories:

Winter hats

Gloves

Mittens

Scarves

Hoods