Rope Sandals Are the Secret to Easy Summer Style—Here Are 9 Chic Pairs to Shop Now

Miu Miu has ensured they're the shoes of the season (again)

Best rope sandals to shop now – miu miu
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If historic fashion trends tell us anything, it’s that a sandal must tick several boxes to earn statement status. It should be instantly recognisable in design, slightly unconventional in its appeal, and divisive enough to spark opinion—just like some of the most talked-about sandals in recent years. Think: the Hermès Oran, The Row’s Ginza flip flops, and even Crocs. And I’m happy to confirm that rope sandals meet all of the above criteria.

While early rope-style shoes date back to some of the very first iterations of footwear—according to a quick Google search, at least—it was Miu Miu that reimagined the style for the modern minimalist in its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This, unsurprisingly, caused a stir at the brand's runway show, prompting a wave of inspired versions from other labels, each offering their own take on the now-trending T-bar rope sandal.

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crafted from vibrantly coloured, smooth rope—the kind you'd expect to see on chic outdoor gear rather than in a stationery aisle—these sandals add a touch of maximalism to an otherwise understated silhouette. You'll now find them in a spectrum of colours from the classic Miu Miu red shade to bold blues, greens, oranges and black, making them quite the fun fashion find.

a street style star wearing rope sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to the eye-catching shades, they’re a surprisingly easy way to liven up pared-back outfits: think soft linen midi skirts, well-worn jeans or classic denim cut-offs. They also bring a sporty edge to more directional looks—but I'll save the board short trend talk for another day...

So, if you're in the market for a new summer shoe, rope sandals are more than worthy of consideration. Scroll on for shopping inspiration if you're now as tempted as I am.

Shop the best rope sandals

Riviere Leather-Trimmed Thong Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Leather-Trimmed Thong Sandals

The original modern rope sandal is, unsurprisingly, a regular sell-out. So, if you're looking for a wise summer fashion investment, know you won't be going wrong with the Miu Miu Riviere.

Green Leather Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Knotted Rope Toe Thong Sandals
Next
Green Leather Rope Toe Thong Sandals

Trust Next to adapt a trend with its signature wide fit forever comfort manufacturing in mind. If your toes regularly slip off the edge of summer shoes, this may be the solution.

Tory Sandals
ALOHAS
Tory Sandals

Made-to-order brand Alohas is often at the top of many fashion editors wishlist. This maximalist take on the rope sandal trends leans more into a traditional style with a wide statement-making ankle strap and fuller foot coverage.

FlÒ Sandals | 36
Flòwze
FlÒ Sandals

For an even bolder pop of colour, Flòwze's FlÒ sandals will certainly catch your eye. While red, navy and brown shades are also available, this tangerine style will liven up every look from blue denim to cream linen.

Rope Detail Flat Sandals
Hush
Rope Detail Flat Sandals

With a core focus on comfort, thanks to an all-rubber sole, Hush's high street take on the rope sandal trend adds even more detail to the design. Just take a look at the additional ankle strap.

Rivière Leather-Trimmed Sandals
Miu Miu
Rivière Leather-Trimmed Sandals

Although the T-bar design is the current fan-favourite, Miu Miu has another rope sandal shape on its roster. If you prefer a fuller foot coverage or hate the feeling of a strap between your toes, this style is your answer to stepping into the trend.

Woven Leather Sandals
ST. AGNI
Woven Leather Sandals

If St. Agni isn't already on your rolodex of favourite fashion brands, consider this your sign to add it now. Comprising of sharp silhouettes and more muted tones, the independent Australian label is beloved by minimalists, and these rope sandals are great proof of why.

Tropical Rope Embellished Raffia Sandals
AQUAZZURA
Tropical Rope Embellished Raffia Sandals

Combining two major summer shoe trends—rope sandals and studs—these Aquazurra shoes are sure to make a statement. Style with neutral shades to keep these sandals as the focal point or pick out clashing colours for a more maximalist look.

Rope Footbed Sandal
BIMBA Y LOLA
Rope Footbed Sandal

Leaning more strongly into the boho aesthetic, these Bimba Y Lola rope sandals feature a plait design and long ankle straps, all attributing towards a more laidback look. You need little more than an black summer dress for a complete chic warm weather outfit.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

