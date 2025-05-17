Rope Sandals Are the Secret to Easy Summer Style—Here Are 9 Chic Pairs to Shop Now
Miu Miu has ensured they're the shoes of the season (again)
If historic fashion trends tell us anything, it’s that a sandal must tick several boxes to earn statement status. It should be instantly recognisable in design, slightly unconventional in its appeal, and divisive enough to spark opinion—just like some of the most talked-about sandals in recent years. Think: the Hermès Oran, The Row’s Ginza flip flops, and even Crocs. And I’m happy to confirm that rope sandals meet all of the above criteria.
While early rope-style shoes date back to some of the very first iterations of footwear—according to a quick Google search, at least—it was Miu Miu that reimagined the style for the modern minimalist in its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This, unsurprisingly, caused a stir at the brand's runway show, prompting a wave of inspired versions from other labels, each offering their own take on the now-trending T-bar rope sandal.
Crafted from vibrantly coloured, smooth rope—the kind you'd expect to see on chic outdoor gear rather than in a stationery aisle—these sandals add a touch of maximalism to an otherwise understated silhouette. You'll now find them in a spectrum of colours from the classic Miu Miu red shade to bold blues, greens, oranges and black, making them quite the fun fashion find.
Thanks to the eye-catching shades, they’re a surprisingly easy way to liven up pared-back outfits: think soft linen midi skirts, well-worn jeans or classic denim cut-offs. They also bring a sporty edge to more directional looks—but I'll save the board short trend talk for another day...
So, if you're in the market for a new summer shoe, rope sandals are more than worthy of consideration. Scroll on for shopping inspiration if you're now as tempted as I am.
Shop the best rope sandals
If St. Agni isn't already on your rolodex of favourite fashion brands, consider this your sign to add it now. Comprising of sharp silhouettes and more muted tones, the independent Australian label is beloved by minimalists, and these rope sandals are great proof of why.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
