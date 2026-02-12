I'm a St Moritz Regular—These Are the Accessories I Pack to Elevate My Après Ski Looks
Leila Kashanipour shares what she's packing for her week-long trip to the slopes
In a digital landscape crowded with fleeting trends and an endless stream of influencers, Leila Kashanipour has carved out her own lane by doing what she does best: perfecting the art of the finishing touch. A former jewellery designer turned brand consultant, she has an instinctive understanding of how one small piece can lift a look to the next level—and as such, has become our go-to for accessories inspiration and must-have buys here at Marie Claire UK. So much so, that she has now joined our prestigious list of Marie Claire Masters, using her expertise and discerning eye to share exclusive content, articles and shopping picks with our readers.
This week, Leila Kashanipour is sharing her packing list as she prepares to head to the luxurious Swiss ski resort of St Moritz. Her priority? Exceptional accessories with the power to transform a simple, practical slope-side ensemble into an outfit worthy of the most glamorous après setting. Think: statement hats, sculptural earrings, stylish snow boots, evening bags, bandana-print scarves, and a few beauty essentials she relies upon for a final flourish.
I’ve been wearing these kinds of pillbox-style hats for the past year and a half, and I plan to wear this gorgeous Gigi Burris crushed velvet one to go and dine at Suvretta's Grand Restaurant.
Leila Kashanipour is a London-based Persian brand strategist with a sharp eye for craftsmanship, heritage, and modern storytelling in luxury fashion, beauty, and accessories. A graduate of Central Saint Martins and GIA, and former founder of her own jewellery label, she brings over a decade of creative and commercial insight to brands—blending design sensibility with strategic thinking.
In 2025, she launched Craft, Carat & Conversation, an Instagram series exploring identity, artistry, and brand positioning in fine & high jewellery. Her work bridges heritage and innovation, establishing her as a trusted voice in brand development, PR, strategy, and creative direction across the luxury space.