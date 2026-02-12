I'm a St Moritz Regular—These Are the Accessories I Pack to Elevate My Après Ski Looks

In a digital landscape crowded with fleeting trends and an endless stream of influencers, Leila Kashanipour has carved out her own lane by doing what she does best: perfecting the art of the finishing touch. A former jewellery designer turned brand consultant, she has an instinctive understanding of how one small piece can lift a look to the next level—and as such, has become our go-to for accessories inspiration and must-have buys here at Marie Claire UK. So much so, that she has now joined our prestigious list of Marie Claire Masters, using her expertise and discerning eye to share exclusive content, articles and shopping picks with our readers.

This week, Leila Kashanipour is sharing her packing list as she prepares to head to the luxurious Swiss ski resort of St Moritz. Her priority? Exceptional accessories with the power to transform a simple, practical slope-side ensemble into an outfit worthy of the most glamorous après setting. Think: statement hats, sculptural earrings, stylish snow boots, evening bags, bandana-print scarves, and a few beauty essentials she relies upon for a final flourish.

Shop Leila's St Moritz Après Essentials