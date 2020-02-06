Here are our top Valentine’s picks for the amazing woman in your life

Jenny Proudfoot

Valentine's gifts for her – that's right, we've dedicated an entire shopping gallery to pretty things we want for Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, terrifying everyone across the globe looking to buy the perfect present.

Let’s face it – gift shopping is an absolute minefield. You just went through that stress at Christmas, using up all your best romantic ideas then, and now you have to do it all over again.

Not to mention, the selection of a Valentine’s present is more pressured than most – thanks to Nicholas Sparks the lucky lady in question will be comparing your romantic gesture to the ones made in every chick flick ever.

Unless you’re going to build her dream house like Noah in The Notebook, you’re really just playing for second.

Valentine's gifts for her

So what are you going to do? Will you go down the sentimental gift route, or prioritise the price tag? Is it better to take a risk or to opt for something fail safe? Do you dare to guess your other half’s dress size (knowing that if you get it wrong you could be spending February 14th apologising)? Or should you go for something that can’t possibly backfire? Are you going to go OTT on the romance, or if it’s not reciprocated could that get a bit awkward?

Valentine's gifts for her

Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered this year.

Whether she’s a girlfriend, wife or someone you’ve been admiring from afar, we’ve compiled our Valentine’s wish list – with truly something for everyone.

Whatever your budget, your relationship or her taste, you’re bound to find the perfect Valentine’s gifts for her here.

From posh candles and luxury scents to artwork and jewellery, from lingerie and designer shoes to pocket sized Polaroid cameras and Valentine’s Day jewellery – we’ve got it all here, and more.

So whether you’re shopping for your other half or doing some research to drop a few hints for you, here is the ultimate Valentine’s gift guide.

You’re welcome.

Valentine's gifts for her
1 of 45

Google Pixel 4, £669.00

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
2 of 45

COS Gold-Plated Twisted Chain Necklace, £39

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
3 of 45

Prestat Chocolates Heart Box, £19.49

Prestat Chocolates Heart Box, £19.49

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
4 of 45

CK Black Plunge Bra, £48

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
5 of 45

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk, £42

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
6 of 45

Bella Freud 'Love is the Drug' candle, £50

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
7 of 45

Play by Comme Des Garcons Long Sleeve Tee, £93

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
8 of 45

Google Pixelbook Go, £629

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
9 of 45

Rosie for Autograph Silk & Lace Trim Camisole, £39.50

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
10 of 45

Papier Lips Personalised Notebook, £19.99

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
11 of 45

Heartburn by Nora Ephron, £9.99

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
12 of 45

Arket Oversized Organza Scrunchie, £8

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
13 of 45

Benefit 'Lovetint' Lip and Cheek Stain, £15.50

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
14 of 45

Neom Organics Wellbeing Pod Diffuser, £90

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
15 of 45

Giorgio Armani 'Si' Eau De Parfum, £44.20 for 30ml

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
Image credit: Desmond and Dempsey
16 of 45

Sasindo Tiger Print Desmond And Dempsey PJ Set, £120

Buy it now!
Ullo Wine Purifier, £69.99
17 of 45

Ullo Wine Purifier, £69.99

Buy it now!
Valentine's Gifts for her
18 of 45

Lindex 'Love' Rhinestone Hair Clip, £6.99

Buy it now!
Mother's Day gifts for her
19 of 45

Missoma Lucy Williams Beaded Coin Legion Necklace, £150

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
20 of 45

Sony WH-1000XM3 – Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, £329

Annoying chatty person sandwiched next to you on a flight? Let us introduce you to the newly updated wireless headphones from Sony. Featuring 30 hours of battery life, Bluetooth technology plus atmospheric pressure optimisation which means *optimal* noise cancelling whilst flying - nothing says 'I love you but leave me alone now' quite like these…

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
21 of 45

Tiziana Terenzi Lince extrait de parfum, £200

Buy it now!
valentine's day gifts for her
22 of 45

Damascan Rose Facial Treatment, £51, Aesop

Buy it now!
Valentine's Gifts For Her
23 of 45

Shrimps Antonia Bead-Embellished Hair Clip, £75

Buy it now!
Valentine's Gifts For Her
24 of 45

Safran candle, £57, Byredo

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
25 of 45

Shangpree Gold Hydrogel Eye Mask, £50 at Luisa Via Roma

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
26 of 45

Lele Sadoughi pearl headband, £114

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
27 of 45

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut NV, £42

A bottle of bubbling joy.

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
28 of 45

UGG. Women's Scuffette Slippers, £80

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
29 of 45

CULT51 Candle, £35

Buy it now!
valentine's day gifts for her
30 of 45

D.S. & Durga Vio-Volta Eau de Parfum, £148, Liberty

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
Image credit: Karla Otto
31 of 45

Valentino Garavani Exclusive Rockstud Spike Chain Bag, £1900

Buy it now!
Nude, Beret Vase by Sebastian Herkner, £78
32 of 45

Nude, Beret Vase by Sebastian Herkner, £78

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
33 of 45

Bkr Bottle In Air Kiss, Fabled, £28

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
34 of 45

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, £299.99, John Lewis

Buy it now!
Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial Living Ties Limited Edition Set, £59
35 of 45

Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial Living Ties Limited Edition Set, £59

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
36 of 45

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 100ml £98

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
37 of 45

Windle & Moodie, Ultra Nourishing Masque, £34

Buy it now!
Pommery Brut Royal Rose, £39.99
38 of 45

Pommery Brut Royal Rose, £39.99

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
39 of 45

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser, £54.99

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
40 of 45

Bee Yu, Firming & Regenerating Face Mask, £88

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
41 of 45

Acqua Di Parma, Rosa Nobile eau de parfum, £100 for 50ml

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
42 of 45

Sachajuan, Dry Shampoo Mousse, £25

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
43 of 45

Irene Forte Skincare Rose Face Oil, £99

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her
44 of 45

Jo Loves, Pomelo Bath Cologne, £55

Buy it now!
Creed, Love in White, £210 for 75ml
45 of 45

Creed, Love in White, £210 for 75ml

Buy it now!

