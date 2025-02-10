The Marie Claire Spring/Summer 2025 trend report

There is nothing like starting the new year in style with some brand new trends, but knowing which pieces to buy and how to incorporate them into your existing wardrobe in a way that means you will wear them, this season and beyond, is where we can help.

Overall, we saw a return to joyful, mood-boosting and feminine dressing, with a hint (or more, in some cases) of maximalism. ‘Tis the season for dressing up, and sequins, voluminous skirts and romantic designs full of lace, ruffles and floral prints will help you do just that. On the more practical side of things, we can see beige, plaid and sporty styles taking over your day-to-day wardrobes. Intrigued? We’ve looked through hundreds of new season collections to bring you the Spring/Summer 2025 trends that matter, as seen at the in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Scroll down for the lowdown and start compiling your shopping list.

Sporty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blame the Olympics if you will, but athleisure took over the runway in some guise or other throughout the fashion capitals. This season, you can up your game (excuse the pun) with some great daywear options including bomber jackets paired with sheer or leather skirts (Off White and Akris), pastel windbreakers and polos (Lacoste), track tops with pencil skirts and leg warmers (Miu Miu and N21) or even American football jerseys to replace your favourite rugby tops (Yuhan Wang).

Fashion Wrtier Sofia says: "This neutral shade is as timeless as it is effortless to style. Use it as a base for any transeasonal outfit or monochrome look, add some staple jewellery pieces, and you're all set."

Bold stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love seeing a seasoned staple steal the show here at Marie Claire, so there was cause to celebrate when everyone from Louis Vuitton do Christian Dior and Chanel took the humble Breton stripe and spun it on its head. Asymmetrical swimsuits, billowing coats, tailored co-ords and Spring knits are all getting the stripey makeover this season, so take your pick.

Shades of beige

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long deemed an underwhelming hue, beige took centre stage at the shows. In fact, most designers included the shade in one form or other in their collections. It lends itself beautifully to minimalist looks that go seamlessly from day to night, office to party. We loved the 90s tank dresses spotted at Ralph Lauren and Emporio Armani, the feminine trench coat at Dries Van Noten, the satin evening gown at Carven or the more daring lingerie-inspired looks at Balenciaga and Acne Studios. Who said beige was boring?

Voluminous skirts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider this trend the modern-day version of Bridgerton-style crinolines and bustles. Stiff leather skirts in bold and minimalist colours were spotted at the likes of Comme des Garcons, JW Anderson and Stella McCartney, paired with corset tops and avant-garde trainers for a more futuristic approach. There was something altogether more romantic about the voluminous skirts at Chloe, Simone Rocha and Loewe, crafted as they were from ballerina-esque tulle, floaty materials and sheer fabrics in soft pastels and monochromes. One to embrace with bare legs and ballerina pumps come Summer.

Masculine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We saw hints of masculine silhouettes in the corporate dressing trend last season, and for Spring/Summer 2025 we are fully embracing the concept. If you’re going to invest in one outfit this year, make it the 80s power suit, and the more oversized the better (see Bally, Saint Laurent and Erdem for reference). We also loved how designers such as Bottega Veneta, Emilia Wickstead and Dries Van Noten juxtaposed XXL blazers with more feminine pieces such as lace mini skirts and pastel shirts.

Sofia adds: ""As a lover of all things oversized, this trend is one I intend to incorporate long after SS25. Discovering new inspiration from Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, merging masculine and feminine pieces has never been easier."

Plaid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grunge is making a comeback, but not as you know it. Designers such as Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Sacai and Tommy Hilfiger are making sure you can embrace your teen spirit this season with a fresh take on plaid, by updating the print with unexpected colourways to adorn sleek and dressy garments such as bow skirts and tailored coats.

Dark Romance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well yes, it wouldn’t be Spring without florals now, would it? But the romantic trend that is seen as a staple every summer, didn’t stop at the traditional whimsical prints. For Spring/Summer 2025 femininity has been given a seductive and bewitching feel with darker palettes seen at Chloe and Valentino, sheer panelling with mysterious climbing embroidery at Alexander McQueen and dramatic epaulettes at Del Core.

Gravity Defying

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when you think you've seen it all, designers push the limits yet again. At Issey Miyake, Stella McCartney, Loewe, Victoria Beckham and Acne Studios, everyday staples such as a shirt, white dress, jeans, strappy top and trench were turned on their heads, in turns deconstructed, stretched, cut out and lifted to create unusual, converstation-starting pieces - sometimes even defying the laws of gravity.

Skirts over trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We may have tried - and failed - to master this trend in the 00s, but luckily fashion is a generous mistress, giver of many chances. So if you can’t choose between your favourite pair of trousers or dress/skirt this Spring, simply wear both. Look to Khaite, Boss, Tove, Roksanda or Bradon Maxwell for how to wear the trend this decade, but here’s a hint: embrace tonal hues and sheer fabrics as well as fluid cuts.

Asymmetric

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spring/Summer 2025 is all about experimenting with proportion, and we have the catwalk looks to back it up. Asymmetric silhouettes were embraced in different ways by the likes of Ferragamo, Coperni, Loewe, Balmain, Christian Dior and JW Anderson, to create the illusion of movement and depth. You can recreate the look this season by pairing one shoulder tops with slinky skirts and tailoring, or investing in skirts cut on the bias to elongate the leg.

Nautical

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nautical, but by no means costume-y. That was the ordre du jour on the runway at Rabane, Sacai, Moschino and Prada amongst others. There were navy and white stripes of course, but also playful separates in fishing net material, oversized captain's blazers layered over feminine sheer blouses and bold-coloured windbreakers.

Shades of Khaki

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like beige, khaki is a neutral hue that has always been a wardrobe staple, but is taking centre stage for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. It has often gone hand in hand with the utility trend, and sure enough, at Burberry, Mugler and Elie Saab there were plenty of military-inspired jackets, cargo pants and shirts with square pockets. That said, you can expect to see khaki on more feminine and fluid pieces too, from jumpsuits to frilly shorts and polo tops.

Powder Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you aren't a saccarine person at heart, look away now, because are all things sugar and spice are coming to your wardrobe this season in the form of powder pink everything. Simone Rocha, Dolce, Moschino, Jil Sander... no one was immune to the pastel hue, which adorned everything from sheer dresses to puff skirts.

Fringing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add a bit of playful texture to your Spring wardrobe with the addition of fringe detailing and tassels, as seen at Roksanda, Ralph Lauren, Erdem and Ulla Johnson amongst others. For a wearable look, team a fringed skirt with a crisp, oversized white shirt.

Micro Trends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sequins: Thought sequins were best left behind in December? Think again. Designers put a fresh and modern spin on the party season staple by embracing subdued silvers and golds and mixing and matching them with more wearable fabrics.

The shirt: Forget everything you thought you knew about the classic white shirt. This season, it becomes asymmetrical, cropped, oversized and embellished. There’s nothing basic about this staple now.

Couch florals: No one’s laughing at Kim Kardashian’s Givenchy floral Met Gala dress now. Couch florals are de rigueur this season, and the chintzier the better.

Harem pants: These get the luxe treatment this season, thanks to designers such as Chloe, Louis Vuitton and Valentino playing with proportion, jewel tones and precious materials such as lace.

Leather: Toughen up your Spring florals with a leather bomber, or go for the full look with a leather jumpsuit or trench coat, as seen at Loewe, Jil Sander or Hermes.

Retro prints: Bold, retro prints in lilac, burnt orange and sunshine yellow add an extra dose of dopamine to your Spring wardrobe.

Tank tops: Dior, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney… everyone is embracing the 90s staple this season, paired with everything from sequin skirts to high-waisted suit trousers.