The best linen trousers for summer from designer to high-street

Now that the days are getting longer, summer feels like it is just around the corner. Naturally, with this in mind, you might find yourself thinking about your summer style and the capsule wardrobe (opens in new tab) essentials you'll need to get through the season. Of course, linen trousers are undoubtedly a staple that should be at the top of your list.

As far as clothing staples are concerned, linen trousers are as versatile as they come. Just like linen shirts (opens in new tab), the item can be worn for so many occasions from the office to the beach, and just about everywhere in between. If you're looking to invest in a pair of linen trousers this spring/summer (opens in new tab) season, you can rest assured, it is definitely the kind of item you will get a lot of use from.

Throughout the warmer months, linen is one of the most coveted fabrics around, thanks to its breathability and moisture-wicking capabilities. The material is highly durable and also happens to be relatively sustainable thanks to the fact it is biodegradable.

(Image credit: Getty)

To understand a little bit more about all the benefits of buying linen, we turned to designer and linen expert Lea Wieser (opens in new tab). Lea is the co-founder of the eco-conscious linen brand Arkitaip, which specialises in creating summer-ready staples you'll want to keep forever.

Founded in 2019, all of Arkitaip's pieces are made in Europe, using 100% Masters of Linen certified fabric. As Wieser explains, this means the brand's "linen is grown and woven in the EU, guaranteeing responsible production, and its supply chain is fully traceable."

Wieser also explained how you can ensure the linen you're buying is high-quality, and why the fabric makes a better summer choice than alternatives like cotton, for example.

How can you tell high quality linen? According to Lea Wieser, there are four key ways you can tell linen is high-quality. 1. Check the label for fibre content: look for items that are made of 100% linen, rather than blends with other materials. 100% linen is stronger and more durable and will become softer with time. 2. Check the thickness and weight of the linen: high-quality linen is typically heavier and ticker - a good quality linen fabric should feel substantial and have some weight to it. 3. Look for even and consistent weaving: great quality linen should have a tight and even weave, as this indicates that the fabric is of good quality, you can check this by holding the fabric up to the light and examining the weave. 4. Look for a soft and smooth texture: linen that's been well-made will have a soft and smooth texture. You can run your hand over the fabric to feel for any roughness or stiffness, which could indicate a lower-quality linen.

(Image credit: Getty)

Is linen better than cotton for hot weather? "Yes, linen is highly durable, temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking, breathable and good for sensitive skin," Wieser explains. "Making it a great choice for a hot summer day."

Is linen sustainable? "Made from flax, linen is a natural, biodegradable fabric but also a zero-waste material as all by-products of the flax plant can be used," Wieser says. Growing linen uses much less water too. For example, a linen shirt uses 6.4 litres of water across its lifecycle compared, while a cotton shirt will require around 2700 litres.

Shop the best linen trousers:

Now that you're in the know about all things linen, it's time to start shopping. We scoured the web to bring you the best 100% linen options at varying price points, spanning high-street and designer brands. Keep scrolling to shop our picks below.