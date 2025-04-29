Not only has spring officially sprung in the UK, but even more surprising, is the fact that we seem to be in the midst of a full-on heatwave at the moment. We're talking clear skies, blazing sun, soaring temperatures, and plenty of opportunities for warm-weather dressing. But delightful as the current meteorological situation may be, it does come with a few challenges.

Obviously, in an ideal scenario, we'd spend the duration of this time in a beer garden sipping Aperol Spritzes or sunbathing in the park—but alas, for most, this is hardly realistic given the heatwave is taking place mid-working-week. So, instead, we take on the gruelling challenge of commuting into the office as usual, while simultaneously trying to stay cool and comfortable, and look chic.

Let's be honest, dressing for the office is tricky enough at the best of times, but even more so when it's sticky and boiling outside. But fear not, for I've channeled all my fashion expertise and experience from years of warm-weather commuting to put together 8 failsafe outfit formulas that will make getting dressed for work in a heatwave that much easier.

Taking inspiration from some of my favourite street style looks, I'd recommend focusing on lightweight linen fabrics, silk slips smartened up with a blazer, oversize tailoring and wardrobe basics to help make dressing a (literal) breeze.

Keep scrolling for 8 office outfit ideas that are guaranteed to keep you cool and looking chic during a heatwave...

A slip dress and blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't beat a silky slip dress when it's warm outside, but to make it more office-appropriate, top it with an oversize blazer to smarten the whole look up. This is a great combination for day-to-night dressing, too, and looks just as good with trainers, flats or heels, depending on what your workplace requires.

A vest top and midi skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As someone who wears a vest top nearly every day during the summer, I'm always looking for new ways to elevate it each season. This year, I'll be channeling this stylish show-goer, pairing a black vest top with a breezy cotton midi-skirt and bold, bright accessories for added oomph.

A classic white shirt and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One timeless wardrobe hero that is always worth the investment is a classic white shirt—and it's nothing short of a sartorial saviour when the temperatures start rising. Pair with jeans, trousers or capri pants for a casual ensemble, or opt for a khaki-toned skirt for a polished office ensemble.

A waistcoat suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-piece waistcoat suit is always a warm-weather winner, but have you ever considered swapping the trousers for a pair of Bermuda shorts? Even cooler, in both senses of the word, they'll give the look a more modern twist, and their longer length makes them office-appropriate, too. Style with heeled flip flops and simple accessories for a chic minimalist aesthetic.

A breezy maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a breezy maxi dress to work in the summer might not be groundbreaking, but it's a classic for a reason. Take the look up a few notches by opting for the sage-green shade that's everywhere this season, and adding a blazer in the same colour, too.

Oversize tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't overstate how many times an oversize suit has saved me when getting ready in the morning—particularly during the summer. I'd recommend choosing light colours and cotton fabrics for extra freshness, and either wearing it with a simple t-shirt or tank underneath, or nothing at all (if you dare...).

A pretty blouse and shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those with slightly more casual office dressing rules, a classic pair of tailored black shorts and a pretty, loose printed blouse is the way to go. For all-day comfort, simply add a pair of stylish flats.

A chic-two piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the oversize-dressing averse, a slimline, chic skirt and top co-ord is always a winning combination. Obviously, you'll want to steer clear of any heavy knits, or anything too tight, but there are plenty of options to choose from right now. I love this colourful striped set from ME+EM, it just screams summer.