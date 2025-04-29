Unsure what to wear for work in a heatwave? Try one of these 8 failsafe outfit formulas

Not only has spring officially sprung in the UK, but even more surprising, is the fact that we seem to be in the midst of a full-on heatwave at the moment. We're talking clear skies, blazing sun, soaring temperatures, and plenty of opportunities for warm-weather dressing. But delightful as the current meteorological situation may be, it does come with a few challenges.

Obviously, in an ideal scenario, we'd spend the duration of this time in a beer garden sipping Aperol Spritzes or sunbathing in the park—but alas, for most, this is hardly realistic given the heatwave is taking place mid-working-week. So, instead, we take on the gruelling challenge of commuting into the office as usual, while simultaneously trying to stay cool and comfortable, and look chic.

Let's be honest, dressing for the office is tricky enough at the best of times, but even more so when it's sticky and boiling outside. But fear not, for I've channeled all my fashion expertise and experience from years of warm-weather commuting to put together 8 failsafe outfit formulas that will make getting dressed for work in a heatwave that much easier.

Taking inspiration from some of my favourite street style looks, I'd recommend focusing on lightweight linen fabrics, silk slips smartened up with a blazer, oversize tailoring and wardrobe basics to help make dressing a (literal) breeze.

Keep scrolling for 8 office outfit ideas that are guaranteed to keep you cool and looking chic during a heatwave...

A slip dress and blazer

Woman wearing a slip dress and blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't beat a silky slip dress when it's warm outside, but to make it more office-appropriate, top it with an oversize blazer to smarten the whole look up. This is a great combination for day-to-night dressing, too, and looks just as good with trainers, flats or heels, depending on what your workplace requires.

Aries Lace-Trimmed Silk Slip Dress
SIR
Aries Lace-Trimmed Silk Slip Dress

Jaden Tailoring Wool Stretch Jacket
Joseph
Jaden Tailoring Wool Stretch Jacket

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
hush
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

A vest top and midi skirt

Woman wearing a tank top and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As someone who wears a vest top nearly every day during the summer, I'm always looking for new ways to elevate it each season. This year, I'll be channeling this stylish show-goer, pairing a black vest top with a breezy cotton midi-skirt and bold, bright accessories for added oomph.

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

Zw Collection Flared Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Flared Midi Skirt

Zw Collection Flared Midi Skirt
Prada
Heeled leather sandals

A classic white shirt and skirt

Woman wearing a white shirt and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One timeless wardrobe hero that is always worth the investment is a classic white shirt—and it's nothing short of a sartorial saviour when the temperatures start rising. Pair with jeans, trousers or capri pants for a casual ensemble, or opt for a khaki-toned skirt for a polished office ensemble.

White Cotton Fitted Shirt
Phase Eight
White Cotton Fitted Shirt

Cotton Twill Wrap Skirt
Acne Studios
Cotton Twill Wrap Skirt

Maysale Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Mules

A waistcoat suit

heatwave office dressing street style imagery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-piece waistcoat suit is always a warm-weather winner, but have you ever considered swapping the trousers for a pair of Bermuda shorts? Even cooler, in both senses of the word, they'll give the look a more modern twist, and their longer length makes them office-appropriate, too. Style with heeled flip flops and simple accessories for a chic minimalist aesthetic.
MANGO
Striped Lyocell Suit Waistcoat

MANGO
Striped Suit Bermuda Shorts

Leather Thong Sandals
Toteme
Leather Thong Sandals

A breezy maxi dress

Influencer wearing a breezy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a breezy maxi dress to work in the summer might not be groundbreaking, but it's a classic for a reason. Take the look up a few notches by opting for the sage-green shade that's everywhere this season, and adding a blazer in the same colour, too.

Textured V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midaxi Shirred Dress
M&S
Textured V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midaxi Shirred Dress

Fitted Linen Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted Linen Blazer

Mj Silver Leather Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Mj Silver Leather Ballet Pumps

Oversize tailoring

Influencer wearing oversized tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't overstate how many times an oversize suit has saved me when getting ready in the morning—particularly during the summer. I'd recommend choosing light colours and cotton fabrics for extra freshness, and either wearing it with a simple t-shirt or tank underneath, or nothing at all (if you dare...).

Bea Oversized Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Bea Oversized Blazer

Bea High-Rise Straight Pants
The Frankie Shop
Bea High-Rise Straight Pants

Flat Sandals With Metal Detail
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Metal Detail

A pretty blouse and shorts

Influencer wearing a skirt and blouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those with slightly more casual office dressing rules, a classic pair of tailored black shorts and a pretty, loose printed blouse is the way to go. For all-day comfort, simply add a pair of stylish flats.

Crush Ruffled Polka-Dot Linen and Silk-Blend Organza Blouse
ZIMMERMANN
Silk-Blend Organza Blouse

Bobbi Skort
Reformation
Bobbi Skort

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

A chic-two piece

Influencer wearing a two-piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the oversize-dressing averse, a slimline, chic skirt and top co-ord is always a winning combination. Obviously, you'll want to steer clear of any heavy knits, or anything too tight, but there are plenty of options to choose from right now. I love this colourful striped set from ME+EM, it just screams summer.

Metallic Textured Stripe Knit Vest
ME+EM
Metallic Textured Stripe Knit Vest

Metallic Textured Stripe Knit Vest + Maxi Skirt Co-Ord
ME+EM
Metallic Textured Stripe Knit Vest + Maxi Skirt Co-Ord

55 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
55 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

