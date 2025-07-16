A Long Scarf is the Insider-Favourite Styling Hack to Instantly Elevate Your Summer Event Looks
Here's how to wear the trend this season
Sometimes it is the simplest of styling tweaks that truly maketh the look. Case in point for summer 2025 is the skinny scarf, which street style stars and A-listers alike have been using to elevate their eveningwear. Whether it’s Leighton Meester pairing her strapless Elie Saab gown with a complementary black scarf at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in April, or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley accessorising her white suit with a matching scarf at the same designer’s show in January, skinny scarves are everywhere.
It’s a look that has its origins in Diana, Princess of Wales lore—as so many style myths do. Back in 1987, the princess attended the Cannes Film Festival wearing a pale blue Catherine Walker strapless dress, which she accessorised with a long scarf from the same fabric. Possibly an attempt to lessen the risqué-ness of a shoulder-baring look, it was reportedly inspired by yet another famous royal fashion moment—when Grace Kelly, then still an actress, wore a similar style for To Catch A Thief.
Fast-forward to 2023, and stars like Laura Harrier and Elle Fanning were referencing the look during their own La Croisette appearances, with the style slowly filtering down to this year’s Award Season red carpet, when Meester and Mikey Madison both accessorised with a skinny scarf of their own.
For stylist Serena Crawley, it’s easy to see why the long scarf is so popular right now. “Long silk scarves offer real versatility and elegance,” she says. “They’re also incredibly practical. For example, if you’re attending a formal event like a church wedding and want to add a touch of modesty without resorting to a jacket or cardigan in the heat, a long silk scarf is a stylish solution. Then, when the party starts, whip it off and tie it in your hair or around your wrist.”
One brand which has become a go-to for skinny scarves is Rixo, that first started making its vintage-inspired versions a few seasons ago following customer demand. “We first started using old cuttings and tying them around the neck on shoots to create our mixed print looks,” explains co-founder Orlagh McCloskey.
“We had so many customers asking for scarves that we decided to launch our first one, Alexa. From there we have built out different shapes and sizes to wear multiple ways—as a top, in our hair and around our bags. They really help create a look and can make your outfit feel quite different with an easy accessory. We now have our Nara, Julien and Yelina styles in a range of different prints.”
Scarves are also a major bridal trend this year. As wedding dresses become more minimalist and streamlined, modern brides are choosing to elevate their look by adding a timeless accessory that provides a little bit of drama.
“Bridal scarves are having a major renaissance,” shares Ally Voss, founder of bridalwear brand Clover London. “They are the perfect accessory to throw on over a bare décolletage that can completely transform a bridal look. Our Aster style is in a light crinkle chiffon, which adds a touch of texture that I love against the solid silk of coarse gowns.”
So, how to wear one yourself? “The most effortless way to look chic is to perfectly match the colour of your scarf to your outfit,” says Crawley. “This monochromatic approach feels timeless and polished. For a slightly more elevated look, choose a scarf in the same colour family but a different shade—think a tonal ombré of blues or oranges. This will add depth and interest to your outfit while still looking cohesive. Feeling bold? Mix and match prints. The key is to echo at least one colour from your outfit in the scarf. This tiny detail helps pull the whole look together, creating intentionality and connection.”
In terms of how you tie it, there are endless options. “For a classic eveningwear look, drape your scarf across your collarbone and let it fall dramatically down your back,” suggests Crawley. “This creates an open space on your décolletage that feels surprisingly fresh and modern—especially when worn with a strapless dress. When wearing a halter-neck dress, try tying the scarf in a small knot or bow at the back of your neck, letting the length of the scarf trail down your back. By doing this, you won’t disrupt the shape of the halter, which can look messy if you wear the scarf in the more traditional way.”
What’s more, you can also use your scarf as a clever styling hack if you're self-conscious about your tummy. “Simply wrap the scarf around your neck with one end hanging down the back and the other down the front,” shares Crawley. “The soft, vertical line visually breaks up the torso and adds a subtle layer of coverage.”
And you don’t even need to buy a scarf to do it. As fashion hybrids become ever more popular (hello, cape trenches) the scarf dress has become one of the easiest ways to adopt the trend this year— whether they are in-built or separates that you can style as you wish, with designers including Khaite, Me+Em and Esse Studios all offering their own take. That’s a wrap.
