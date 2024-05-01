Rope pendant necklaces are trending, these are the top 7 to buy now
As seen on Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski
If you're looking to up your jewellery game this Summer and give your outfits a new season feel, look no further than rope pendant necklaces. Made from a single string of rope or leather attached to a pendant, medallion, or stone, the possibilities are endless.
Borrowed from iconic 90s minimalism motifs, you can spot street-style icons like Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski sporting the trend on the streets of New York City. Pairing them with classic wardrobe staples and summer sandals or a stylish silk skirt and a comfy tank top for a pop of intricacy.
Whatever your style is, you can't go wrong with opting for a rope pendant necklace to do the trick. Below, we have selected our top 7 options.
Shop cord necklaces
An iconic XL seashell leather cord necklace option under £25? Count us in.
Made from gold-plated recycled brass, this Cos option features an organic silhouette in gold and silver versions. Perfectly paired together for an extra striking look.
This super sweet heart pendant is a great pop of colour that adds a unique element to any outfit.
Summer is on its way so its no surprise that shell jewellery is back on our radar. Pair this necklace with a classic white t-shirt and jeans for an off-duty look.
For those looking for a pop of colour, look no further than Anni Lu's classic rope pendant necklaces. This chic red leather cord pairs beautifully with its accompanying spiral pendant.
The classic 'Hera' style pendant commonly seen on earrings has been revamped as a rope pendant necklace, and we can't get enough.
