These two top hairstylists just confirmed fringes are back in a *big* way for 2025; here's how to wear them

Over the last several months, I've written my fair share of hair trend reports for the new year. And while bobs are still making waves and soft mullets are having a clear moment, there's one hairstyle (or perhaps, accessory to a hairstyle)on everyone's lips: the humble fringe.

For 2025, fringes have made the ultimate return (did they ever leave?!). Enough to terrify any commitment-phobe, getting a fringe cut in once was seen as an act of chaos and confusion (going through a breakup? Cut in bangs as an act of defiance.). But no more: in 2024, it seemed not a cool girl around hadn't experimented with some form of fringe, be it full, side-swept or mini.

And according to two of the world's leading hairstylists, bangs are the look du jour, no matter your hair length, type or style. For Sam McKnight, stylist and founder of Hair By Sam McKnight, the '70s fringe was one of just three 2025 trends he chose to highlight in his New Year predictions. "Long hair is still everywhere but to keep it cool, and modern consider a fringe. Or some choppy layers to sit alongside your cheekbones," he notes. "Take inspiration from 70’s rock- starlets Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks and cool girl Jane Birkin’s brow-skimming bangs and Marianne Faithful’s choppy cheekbone layers. This look is all about effortlessly cool texture and definition."

London's very own Adam Reed, Editorial Ambassador for L’Oreal Professionnel, believes 2025 will see bangs celebrated in all forms: "For short hair, it's wispier and airier, tapered out so it’s not severe. On long hair, we’re seeing heavy, fuller fringes with clients wanting lots of gloss and shine."

When it comes to understanding which fringe style will suit your face shape, hair type and personal style, Reed has tips. "Ask for feedback from your hairdresser and have an honest consultation," he begins. "It’s as much about the texture and condition of your hair (which will affect how it can be styled, or how it will sit on the forehead) as it is about face shape. The density of your hair is really important as well, so be open to their ideas and references."

He adds: "It’s so personal so consultation is key; trends are brilliant but don’t be dictated by them; figure them out with your stylist. Also, before cutting in a fringe, always discuss your maintenance plan! Don’t commit to something that becomes a hassle."

If you need a starting point, look to one of these cool, trending fringe styles of the moment...

1. Micro fringe

Fringes are getting braver and braver, and as they have, 'mini' styles have continued to sneak in. This is a bold look, meaning lots of consideration should be taken, as well as chats with your hairstylist. If you're keen, start longer and gradually go shorter if you like the way it looks. Micro-fringes look particularly impactful with short styles such as bobs or pixies.

2. '70s fringe

The fringe of choice for 2024, the '70s look is layered, wispy and full of ethereal energy. This is a great place to start if you want a longer fringe or something more non-committal. Look to stars such as Suki Waterhouse and Daisy Edgar-Jones for the ultimate inspo pics.

3. Choppy styles

You don't have to play by the rules with your fringe; soft or sharp edges aren't essential, in fact sometimes, the choppier, the better. This cut looks especially cool with mullet or shag hairstyles.

4. Curtain bangs

Curtain bangs make incorporating a fringe into your look a total breeze. Working on all hair lengths and types, this cut is longer and easier to blend with the rest of your strands for an understated vibe. This fringe is also a great choice if you've experienced breakage in the front (which is common) and want to style it out.

5. Face framing layers

As mentioned by McKnight, face-framing layers are going to be a go-to look for 2025. Similar to curtain bangs, these are subtly cut-in side fringes that blend seamlessly with the rest of your layered haircut. They add a great definition to your face.

6. French girl bangs

Soft, sophisticated and oh-so-Parisian, the French girl fringe can be cut in as side-swept bangs or into something fuller. This look is defined by its 'je ne sais quoi' attitude that feels cool and effortless.

7. Brow-skimming styles

Whether you're chopping them in or growing them out, long bangs are soft, feminine and effortless. They work with every hair type and style, and look beautiful when combined with a chic updo.