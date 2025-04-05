This is the only colour I'm interested in wearing this spring
You probably own it already
Minimalists, assemble: the khaki trend is the perfect movement to follow for Spring/Summer 2025, especially if you usually stick to whites and blacks in the hotter months.
In a similar fashion to beige, khaki is a neutral hue that has always been a wardrobe staple—and that you probably already own.
Far from being boring, it is taking centre stage this season, and as someone who loves monochrome dressing, I am very much here for it.
As you might be aware, khaki has often gone hand in hand with the utility trend, and sure enough, on the SS25 catwalks, utilitarian styles were everywhere.
At Burberry, this looked like a cropped trench jacket paired with cargo pants; at Mugler, a zip-up funnel neck jacket with matching mini skirt. At Phillip Lim, safari mini dresses were layered over metallic tassel skirts, while at Elie Saab, military-style dresses were cinched at the waist with utilitarian belts.
That said, if it's a more feminine look you're after, there were plenty of those vibes on the catwalks, too. Hermès' high-waisted tailored trousers and prim, button-up sleeveless shirts come to mind, as do Gucci's frilly mini skirts and lace-up tops.
As for how to style the khaki trend this season, if you don't want to wear the hue head-to-toe, feel free to mix it in with other neutrals such as beige, or another pop of colour like pink or red.
If I still can't convince you to ditch your usual black and white though, you can incorporate khaki in your accessories. There are some lovely shoes, bags and jewellery in my edit below to give you some inspiration.
Shop the khaki trend
Wear this shirt with the matching satin trousers and barely-there sandals for a chic evening look.
A cute cropped jacket that will work just as well with its matching mini skirt as it will with your favourite pair of straight leg jeans.
A watch is the perfect way to add a subtle touch of khaki to your look.
Layer this skirt under a sheer knit for spring, and swap for a silk cami top come summer.
This dress is adorned with Magda Butrym's signature hand-crocheted bra detail.
There is no avoiding the loafer trend this season, so embrace the chic and comfortable footwear with these Russell & Bromley khaki flats.
A utility jumpsuit is arguably a timeless wardrobe staple. I've had mine for years and wear it every season.
DeMellier's best-selling bag now comes in a gorgeous suede olive finish.
An investment, yes, but worth every penny when you consider cost-per-wear.
