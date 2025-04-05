This is the only colour I'm interested in wearing this spring

You probably own it already

Khaki trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Minimalists, assemble: the khaki trend is the perfect movement to follow for Spring/Summer 2025, especially if you usually stick to whites and blacks in the hotter months.

In a similar fashion to beige, khaki is a neutral hue that has always been a wardrobe staple—and that you probably already own.

Far from being boring, it is taking centre stage this season, and as someone who loves monochrome dressing, I am very much here for it.

As you might be aware, khaki has often gone hand in hand with the utility trend, and sure enough, on the SS25 catwalks, utilitarian styles were everywhere.

At Burberry, this looked like a cropped trench jacket paired with cargo pants; at Mugler, a zip-up funnel neck jacket with matching mini skirt. At Phillip Lim, safari mini dresses were layered over metallic tassel skirts, while at Elie Saab, military-style dresses were cinched at the waist with utilitarian belts.

gucci ss25 khaki trend

Gucci SS25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

hermes ss25 khaki trend

Hermès SS25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, if it's a more feminine look you're after, there were plenty of those vibes on the catwalks, too. Hermès' high-waisted tailored trousers and prim, button-up sleeveless shirts come to mind, as do Gucci's frilly mini skirts and lace-up tops.

As for how to style the khaki trend this season, if you don't want to wear the hue head-to-toe, feel free to mix it in with other neutrals such as beige, or another pop of colour like pink or red.

If I still can't convince you to ditch your usual black and white though, you can incorporate khaki in your accessories. There are some lovely shoes, bags and jewellery in my edit below to give you some inspiration.

Shop the khaki trend

COS satin shirt
COS
Satin Utility Shirt

Wear this shirt with the matching satin trousers and barely-there sandals for a chic evening look.

Remi Cropped Blazer-Khaki / 4
Aje
Cropped Blazer

A cute cropped jacket that will work just as well with its matching mini skirt as it will with your favourite pair of straight leg jeans.

Longines Dolcevita Monochrome
Longines, Dolcevita Monochrome

A watch is the perfect way to add a subtle touch of khaki to your look.

Asymmetric Flounce Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Flounce Midi Skirt

Layer this skirt under a sheer knit for spring, and swap for a silk cami top come summer.

Crochet-Trimmed Ribbed Cotton-Blend Jersey Midi Dress
Magda Butrym
Cotton-Blend Jersey Midi Dress

This dress is adorned with Magda Butrym's signature hand-crocheted bra detail.

Russell & Bromley suede loafers
Russell & Bromley
Loafers

There is no avoiding the loafer trend this season, so embrace the chic and comfortable footwear with these Russell & Bromley khaki flats.

Belted Jumpsuit
& Other Stories
Belted Jumpsuit

A utility jumpsuit is arguably a timeless wardrobe staple. I've had mine for years and wear it every season.

The Midi New York | Olive Suede & Olive Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York

DeMellier's best-selling bag now comes in a gorgeous suede olive finish.

Pintuck Dress – Dark Green – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Pintuck Dress

The perfect day-to-night dress.

Belted Cotton and Silk-Blend Twill Mini Dress
Tom Ford
Mini Dress

I love Tom Ford's sexy take on an army dress.

Angara ring
Angara
Alexandrite Ring with Diamonds

An investment, yes, but worth every penny when you consider cost-per-wear.

mango khaki jacket
Mango
Cotton Overshirt

Broderie Anglaise detailing gives this utilitarian jacket a feminine touch.

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

