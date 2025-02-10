The tech sport trend is all we can talk about in the office

It might be one of the most divisive Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends, but it's one we certainly can't stop talking about at the Marie Claire offices. I'm referring, of course, to the tech sport trend.

Most recently spotted everywhere on the Danish capital's streets during Copenhagen Fashion Week, it's one that has dominated the catwalk as well - at the likes of Lacoste, Miu Miu and Yuhan Wang.

Think of it as a technical upgrade to the athleisure trend that has been prevalent for the past few seasons.

For Spring/Summer 2025 we are seeing the lines between performance activewear and high fashion blurring even more. Think windbreakers, puffer jackets, thermal tops, running trousers and of course trainers.

At CPHFW, we saw everything from full sporty looks, to tech items softened by more feminine pieces such as pencil skirts and heels.

But it's never a fully-fledged trend until the customers follow, and that they are, according to Zalando, who just reported a huge 156% increase in sweat pant sales.

You can carry the trend over into your accessories with wraparound sunglasses (Gucci do a great pair), neon football trainers and quilted bags.

If you want to make it less sporty, think about more corporate details such as pointed toe flats, ties and oversized shirts.

Shop the tech sport trend

Oversized Parka With Zip - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Oversized Parka With Zip

Technical doesn't have to mean overtly sporty - this funnel neck jacket in grey is chic enough to wear to the office.

Tech sport trend
Gucci Unisex sunglasses

Dip your toe into the trend with these sporty Gucci sunnies.

Zw Collection Heat-Sealed Zip Leggings
Zara, Zw Collection Heat-Sealed Zip Leggings

These come with a matching zip-up top, but if you want to dress them up, pair them with pointed toe heels and an oversized white shirt.

Technical Canvas Jacket
Miu Miu Technical Canvas Jacket

Make a technical jacket one of your first purchases of Spring 2025.

Padded Running Trainers
Zara Padded Running Trainers

Low soled and retro inspired trainers are a great way to add a polished sporty finish to your look.

Wide Sports Sweatpants
H&M, Wide Sports Sweatpants

Try wearing these sweatpants with a silk blouse and dad trainers.

Striped Cotton Jersey Top
Prada Striped Cotton Jersey Top

Contrasting stripes will add a pop of colour to a muted colour palette.

Runner Sneakers
Balenciaga Runner Sneakers

A touch of neon is a great way to make the trend pop.

Technical Hooded Parka Jacket
COS Technical Hooded Parka Jacket

Switch out go faster stripes and neons for a grownup take on this trend.

Eastside Mini Bowling Bag - Leather
COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag

Bowling-bag styles are everywhere right now, and are the perfect accompaniment to this trend.

+ Y3 Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress
adidas + Y3 Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress

How to wear the tech sport trend to the office.

Pangaia Recycled Nylon Jacket
Womens Recycled Nylon Color Block Jacket—cerulean Blue

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, lightweight sports coat were everywhere, layered over denim looks and dresses.

