The tech sport trend is all we can talk about in the office

It might be one of the most divisive Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends, but it's one we certainly can't stop talking about at the Marie Claire offices. I'm referring, of course, to the tech sport trend.

Most recently spotted everywhere on the Danish capital's streets during Copenhagen Fashion Week, it's one that has dominated the catwalk as well - at the likes of Lacoste, Miu Miu and Yuhan Wang.

Think of it as a technical upgrade to the athleisure trend that has been prevalent for the past few seasons.

For Spring/Summer 2025 we are seeing the lines between performance activewear and high fashion blurring even more. Think windbreakers, puffer jackets, thermal tops, running trousers and of course trainers.

At CPHFW, we saw everything from full sporty looks, to tech items softened by more feminine pieces such as pencil skirts and heels.

But it's never a fully-fledged trend until the customers follow, and that they are, according to Zalando, who just reported a huge 156% increase in sweat pant sales.

You can carry the trend over into your accessories with wraparound sunglasses (Gucci do a great pair), neon football trainers and quilted bags.

If you want to make it less sporty, think about more corporate details such as pointed toe flats, ties and oversized shirts.

Shop the tech sport trend

Mango Oversized Parka With Zip £79.99 at Mango Technical doesn't have to mean overtly sporty - this funnel neck jacket in grey is chic enough to wear to the office.

Gucci Unisex sunglasses £255 at Zalando Dip your toe into the trend with these sporty Gucci sunnies.

Zara, Zw Collection Heat-Sealed Zip Leggings £39.99 at Zara These come with a matching zip-up top, but if you want to dress them up, pair them with pointed toe heels and an oversized white shirt.

Miu Miu Technical Canvas Jacket £2,000 at Mytheresa Make a technical jacket one of your first purchases of Spring 2025.

Zara Padded Running Trainers £35.99 at Zara Low soled and retro inspired trainers are a great way to add a polished sporty finish to your look.

H&M, Wide Sports Sweatpants £27.99 at H&M Try wearing these sweatpants with a silk blouse and dad trainers.

Prada Striped Cotton Jersey Top £900 at Mytheresa Contrasting stripes will add a pop of colour to a muted colour palette.

Balenciaga Runner Sneakers £875 at Mytheresa A touch of neon is a great way to make the trend pop.

COS Technical Hooded Parka Jacket £110 at COS Switch out go faster stripes and neons for a grownup take on this trend.

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag £95 at COS Bowling-bag styles are everywhere right now, and are the perfect accompaniment to this trend.

adidas + Y3 Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress £370 at Net-A-Porter How to wear the tech sport trend to the office.