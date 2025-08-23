Festivals, Feasts and Flower Shows – 5 Things Not To Miss This Bank Holiday

The last UK Bank Holiday is here, but before we give in to the rapidly darkening evenings and dig out our autumn layers, it's time for one last hurrah in the final slither of sunshine. This long weekend, there's lots going on up and down the UK for the August Bank Holiday - whether you're squeezing in shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, marvelling at exquisite blooms in Somerset, or devouring delicious Italian dishes in Manchester. In London, you've got time for one last music festival, and Notting Hill Carnival is the perfect opportunity to dance away the remains of the summer. So if you're looking for some last-minute plans this Bank Holiday weekend, here's a snapshot of what's happening.

Things to do this August Bank Holiday

Music and Arts

RALLY Festival 2025, London

RALLY Festival returns to Southwark Park on Saturday 23rd August for a full day of creative celebration, with performances and installations from rising stars in London's music and arts scenes. Final release tickets are still available - but be quick, they'll stop selling soon and entrance must be made before 2pm.

WHEN AND WHERE: 23 August 2025 at Southwark Park, London. Tickets and more info here.

Theatre and comedy

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

It's the final weekend of Edinburgh Fringe 2025, and if you're looking for some last-minute tickets you'll find some great performances to wrap up another epic year. There's still time to catch brilliant stand-up at Pleasance Courtyard, or burlesque at the Bijou.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 25 August 2025, Edinburgh. Tickets and more info here.

Food and drink

Festa Italiana, Manchester

This jam-packed foodie festival will be taking over Cathedral Gardens this August Bank Holiday, with live music, street food, markets and masterclasses. The city will be thriving thanks to Manchester Pride, so don't miss this fun (and free!) celebration of Italian cuisine while you're there.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 24 August 2025, Cathedral Gardens, Manchester. Tickets and more info here.

Family fun

Notting Hill Carnival Families and Children's Day

Family-friendly activities and events will take place on Sunday for the second day of the iconic weekend in west London. The official opening ceremony starts at 10am, and there will be a Children's Day Parade and Fun Mas for all ages to enjoy.

WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday 24 August 2025, Notting Hill, London. More info here.

Outdoors

Clevedon Show, Somerset

The annual Clevedon Flower Show has been running since 1869, and is now a weekend-long affair with more than just blooms - there are giant veg competitions, classic cars on display and a host of live music performances.