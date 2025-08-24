Cottagecore for Curves: A Size 18 Fashion Writer Tries on Doen's Best Dresses and New-In Hits

I’ve come to accept—begrudgingly—that I’m a bit of a romantic at heart. These days, I wear that truth outright, dressing in the soft-focus language of romantic and 'cottagecore' style: silk midi dresses that drift as I move, blouses cut with quiet refinement, and florals so delicate they feel almost whispered onto the fabric.

One brand that I think encapsulates this soft, romantic aesthetic beautifully is Dôen. Founded in 2015 by sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland in Santa Barbara, California, Dôen’s pieces reflect that effortless, dreamy, pastoral ethos through floaty fabrics, delicate detailing, and an intimate connection to nature and femininity. Celebrities and the fashion set can't get enough: everyone from Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson and Kaia Gerber to Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner has been spotted wearing the brand's signature pieces over the years, and it's generally quite affordable, too.

With regards to sizing, Dôen goes up to an XXL—roughly translating to a UK size 18—in the majority of styles. However a few signature styles, like the Ischia , Quinn and Stanza dresses, can comfortably fit up to a UK 26 due to the stretch in the fabric around the bust and waist.

Curious to find out for myself just how Dôen’s most coveted clothes and bestselling dresses would fit on a size 18, I decided to try them on for myself—assessing each for fit, fabric, and feel to bring you an edit of the brand's best buys for plus-size bodies. Due to the pieces running slightly large, I sized down to an XL (UK 16) in the majority. Here's how I got on...

The Best Doen Pieces for Plus Size Bodies: My Honest Review

Mallory Dress

The Mallory Dress is one of Dôen’s best-sellers, rendered in crisp 100% cotton poplin with a smock bodice that stretches softly across the body. Delicate ruffles frame the gathered bust, lending a romantic finish to an otherwise clean silhouette. The fabric feels feather-light and breathable against the skin, making it as practical as it is pretty.

On the body, the cut is unexpectedly enhancing. With my boxy torso, I tend to avoid trending drop-waist styles, yet the Mallory manages to shape and frame without overwhelming. It strikes that rare balance of structure without restriction. The fit does run a touch generous—certainly accommodating sizes above a UK 18—yet the integrity of the bodice remains intact, holding its form without sagging. For reference, I’m wearing an XL here. The armholes are particularly forgiving: a thoughtful detail for those with broader shoulders or fuller arms.

Falling to mid-calf on my 5’7” frame, the A-line skirt moves with ease, though those under 5’5” may find the hemline skews a little long. Still, it’s a dress that feels both versatile and timeless: equal parts airy summer staple and quietly polished statement.

Lisa Pant

Cut from 100% cotton, the fabric of the Lisa Pant is so soft that it's almost buttery, yet retains enough structure to preserve the line of its 1940s-inspired silhouette. The rise is exceptionally high, sitting well above the natural waist, drawing the eye upward and creating an unmistakably cinched shape. From there, the pleated wide leg falls with generosity, elongating the body and delivering a fluid profile.

On the body, the fit feels both architectural and a little forgiving. The waistband holds firmly without pinching, though it does emphasise the waistline in a way that I think would flatter longer torsos and hourglass figures most. The pleats at the hip allow for ease through the thigh, ensuring the wide leg feels intentional rather than too overwhelming. The movement introduces a subtle drama; the fabric sways and releases with each stride, making the pant feel more alive than too static.

For some body types, the fullness may verge on excessive. Those seeking a sharper, more tapered leg may find the cut too relaxed, but this ease is central to the pant’s character I think: it’s meant to drape, not cling. Petite figures may need to tailor the hem to avoid losing proportion, though the exaggerated length only enhances the cinematic sweep on taller bodies. I’m wearing a size 16 here.

Julienne Blouse

The Julienne Blouse is made from an airy cotton–silk voile that feels almost weightless the moment you put it on. It’s soft, breathable, and has that barely-there quality that makes it easy to wear all day, whether on its own in warm weather or layered under a knit when it cools down. The fabric feels delicate against the skin, but in a way that reads as refined rather than fussy.

The cut is relaxed but thoughtful: raglan sleeves give it a breezy shape, while the wide stand collar and mother-of-pearl buttons add just enough structure to keep it polished. On the body, it has that floating quality; easy, unrestrictive, and a little bit romantic. I’m wearing an XL here, and I’d say it runs pretty true to size, though if you’re fuller in the bust, you may want to size up for a bit more room.

What I love most is how versatile this piece is. Left loose, it feels casual and effortless, almost like it’s catching the air as you move. Tucked into high-waisted denim or tailored trousers, it instantly sharpens up but never loses that sense of lightness. It’s the kind of blouse that works hard in a wardrobe; incredibly easy, and elegant to wear.

Melina Dress

The Melina Dress is a gorgeously crafted piece that combines a sort of vintage charm with modern elegance. Made from a blend of 55% silk and 45% viscose, the fabric feels luxuriously soft against the skin, offering a lightweight and breathable experience.

The dress features a bateau neckline with adjustable shoulder ties, a fitted bodice with an invisible side zip, and a swingy A-line mini skirt finished with flouncy godets at the hemline.

In terms of fit, I’m wearing an XXL here, and I'd say that the Melina Dress runs true to size. The adjustable shoulder ties allow for a customisable fit, ensuring comfort and flexibility. The fitted bodice accentuates the waist, while the A-line skirt provides ease of movement and a flattering silhouette.

As for the styling, the dress is super versatile and can be dressed up or down for various occasions. Pair it with strappy sandals and a sun hat for a casual daytime look, or dress it up with heels and delicate jewellery for an evening out.

Sebastiane Skirt

Cut from crisp organic cotton poplin, the Sebastiane wears like an heirloom skirt with a romantic edge—think an Edwardian trousseau revisited through a Californian lens. On my body, the fabric feels airy yet structured: quite light against the skin, but with enough crispness to support its tiered silhouette and scallop eyelet hem without collapsing. The vintage-inspired A-line shape makes for timeless drama also.

Fit-wise, I find that this skirt runs ever so slightly smaller than usual. I’m wearing an 18 here. If you're typically between sizes or prefer a bit more ease around the waist or hips, sizing up could be wise, especially if you plan to layer it over knits or wear it with boots.

For the upcoming cooler months, I’d balance the skirt’s feminine volume with a snug turtleneck or leather jacket. Knee-high boots bring structure, while layers like a chunky cardigan lend a cosy contrast to the refined scalloped hem.

Pascual Jacket

The Pascual Jacket is a standout piece from Dôen's new collection that effortlessly blends vintage inspiration with modern sensibilities. Crafted from garment-dyed cotton, the jacket is designed with a relaxed, boxy fit that pays homage to 1940s barn jackets, reflecting the brand's Southern California roots and their founders' family history.

The jacket is intentionally oversized, offering a slouchy silhouette that drapes quite beautifully on the body. I’m wearing a size 18 here, and would say it could easily accommodate up to a size 24 frame.

The cotton fabric is non-stretch and has been garment-dyed to achieve a soft, ‘lived-in’ feel. Because of this, the jacket is incredibly comfortable and versatile, allowing for layering over various outfits. Pair it with high-waisted jeans and a tucked-in blouse for a casual day look, or you could layer it over a dress for added warmth and style. Its neutral tones and classic design make it easy to integrate into both everyday and elevated outfits.

Ischia Dress

Another one of Dôen’s bestselling pieces, the Ischia Dress is a romantic, vintage-inspired piece that beautifully balances elegance and comfort. Made from a blend of organic cotton and viscose, the fabric is very soft and lightweight, making it the perfect option for warmer days. The dress features double-puffed sleeves and a scoop neckline adorned with petite ruffles and a functional centre tie, allowing for versatile styling.

The smock bodice with an adjustable waist tie leads into an ankle-grazing A-line skirt, creating seomthing of an ethereal silhouette. It’s worth mentioning that the dress is very generous with its fit also, and is the most size-inclusive of the pieces I’ve tried thus far. The adjustable features ensure a customisable fit, making it suitable for both smaller and larger busts, and I would say that the 3X could comfortably fit up to a UK size 26.

While the fabric is breathable, it's important to note that it is quite sheer, especially in lighter colours, so wearing a slip may be an option if you feel you need to. What I love above all is the dress' versatility, however: wear the shoulders up for a more modest look, or off the shoulders for a Bardot-inspired aesthetic.

Idella Top

Crafted from lightweight silk satin, the fabric of the Idella top drapes beautifully over the body, offering a breathable and soft feel against my skin. I’m wearing an XL here, and the intentionally oversized fit ensures comfort and flexibility, making it suitable for those over a size 18 to wear, too.

The top features a relaxed silhouette with short puffed sleeves and a plunging V-neckline, adorned with delicate lace trim— ​​the fabric's lightweight nature adds to its comfort, making it ideal for layering or wearing solo.

I’d pair it with high-waisted trousers or skirts for a balanced workwear look, or tuck it into denim for a more casual ensemble. For a romantic touch, I’d wear it over a slip dress or layer it under a pinafore. This piece drops online on 26th August, and is sure to be a sell-out, so it's well worth setting a reminder now.