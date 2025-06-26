Five Trends from the Fashion Week Men's Shows that You can Actually Wear Now

Because there's no such thing as binary fashion

ss26 menswear runway trends
(Image credit: Vivienne Westwood, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Paul Smith, Georgio Armani)
Yes, February and September are the heavyweights of the annual fashion calendar, when brands unveil their latest collections across the globe. Just take a look at our Spring/Summer 2025 report for the trends to know this season. But, nestled in between are the menswear shows—often overlooked, but full of inspiration too. And as fashion continues to blur the lines between what’s typically deemed ‘feminine’ and ‘masculine’, it’s time we all started paying attention. There’s no such thing as binary fashion, after all.

Incidentally, the latest edition of Fashion Week Men's is currently in full swing, with shows taking place between Milan and Paris, all the way through to June 29th. Gaining particular buzz so far is Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, who is keeping the brand’s cheeky, rebellious spirit very much alive. Tod’s is turning heads for its pared-back, minimalist mood, complete with chic styling cues—think a sunglasses-case necklace (one of the key trends emerging), terracotta tones, and sharp, sleek silhouettes. Meanwhile, Emporio Armani’s latest collection draws from elements of traditional African dress, delivering a striking runway full of fluid linen and soft crepe.

ss26 menswear runways: Tod's

(Image credit: Tod's)

There’s no shortage of notes to take, and the men are well ahead of the curve—the collections shown now are for Spring/Summer 2026, meaning we're getting a glimpse at the biggest trends a whole year in advance.

So, we've done the hard work for you and pulled out five key trends from the menswear shows that are well worth bookmarking, and embracing, now. We're also sitting tight for even more shows set to take place in the coming days—chief among them, Jonathan Anderson's Dior Mens debut, that's sure to set the tone for the year ahead. So stay tuned...

The new way to wear sunglasses

Menswear runway ss26 sunglasses necklace: Paul Smith, Georgio Armani, Tod's

(Image credit: Paul Smith, Georgio Armani, Tod's)

Tired of digging around in your bag for your sunglasses case? Or worse, finding them floating around loose and scratched? There's a chic solution straight from the Spring/Summer 2026 menswear runways: wear them around your neck on a long leather cord or clip them to your belt loop. A carabiner has never looked so cool.

Pyjama pant parade

Menswear ss26 runways pyjama pants: Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Emporio Armani

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Emporio Armani)

Proving the pyjama pant trend is here to stay, Ferrari, Emporio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana all sent the loose, laidback trouser style down the runway. The latter even named its entire collection 'Pyjama Boys', with almost every look centred around the casual trouser—styled with blazers for a more formal feel, bold terry polo shirts for a preppy touch, and embroidered co-ord shirts for something more striking. Never has nightwear seemed more versatile.

Check, please

ss26 menswear runway trends: check pattern: Dunhill, Ferragamo, Thom Browne

(Image credit: Dunhill, Ferragamo, Thom Browne)

Remember the Isabel Marant checked 'shacket' that every chic woman owned back in 2020? Well, it might be time to pull it out from the depths of your wardrobe—because checks dominated the Spring/Summer 2026 menswear runways. Dunhill, Ferragamo and Thom Browne were just a few of the brands that embraced the preppy print, showcasing it across everything from blazers and shirts to trousers and coats.

Fashion-forward fringing

ss26 fashion week menswear runway fringing trend: Setchu, Fiorucci, Emporio Armani

(Image credit: Getty Images, Emporio Armani)

The women’s Spring/Summer 2025 runways were full of fringing, with everyone from Stella McCartney to Bottega Veneta and Gucci adding elements of movement to their looks. And the trend's not going anywhere, if the SS26 shows are anything to go by. This time, though, we’re seeing a shift towards looser tassels—see Fiorucci and Emporio Armani—and a return to natural fibre fringing, as shown at Setchu, rather than the more polished strands of seasons past.

Hiked-up hemlines

ss26 menswear runway trends micro shorts: Prada, Vivienne Westwood, Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images, Vivienne Westwood)

The no-trousers trend has been gaining traction for quite some time now, becoming a regular fixture on both the red carpet and the runway. But, admittedly, it’s mostly been spotted on women—until now. At the men’s Spring/Summer 2026 shows, Prada and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood hiked up the hemlines, proving that full-leg exposure here to stay.

