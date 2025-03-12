This is hands down my favourite Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trend

Being a fashion editor whose job it is to keep up to date with the latest fashion trends has made me surprisingly picky as to which ones to add to my own wardrobe.

When it comes to Spring/Summer 2025 trends , there are many great ones to choose from, including butter yellow, pink , bubble jewellery and stripes .

But without a doubt, the nautical trend is the one that has set my pulse racing this season, and one that I’ve already started incorporating into my day-to-day looks.

Whilst the trend’s name suggests otherwise, make no mistake. The nautical styles seen on the runway are by no means costume-y - bar the adorable sailor’s hat at Moschino, but then even if anyone can convince me to wear a hat, it’s Adrian Appiolaza.

No, instead, think of it as an elevated take on the striped Breton tops you know and love. Designers rose to the challenge in New York, London, Milan and Paris. At Rabane, there was a super chic stripey boxy t-shirt, adorned with a bow and paired with micro shorts and heels. At Proenza Schouler, the same pattern was printed across asymmetrical tops and matching fringed maxi skirts.

As for Prada, I’m still daydreaming about the chic oversized nautical jumper, styled with a knee-length fringed cream and navy skirt and striped heeled sandals. Pure perfection.

If stripes aren’t your vibe, don’t worry, there were plenty of other takes on the nautical theme on the catwalk. I especially loved N21’s oversized yellow windbreaker, thrown over a ladylike powder pink pencil skirt and kitten heels.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At Alaia I always expect the unexpected, and I wasn’t disappointed when a model walked down the runway in joggers made of white fishing net material. On the more classical side of things, Sacai’s over captain's blazer, layered over a sheer blouse, is the perfect understated way to tackle the nautical trend.

When it comes to which pieces I’ll personally be investing in this season, a boxy striped t-shirt, navy blazer, tasseled skirt and chic windbreaker are all top of my shopping list. Shop them all below.

Shop the nautical trend