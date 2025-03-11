Brace yourself, harem pants are back but not as you know them

Even as a fashion editor I’ll admit, sometimes a trend comes along that’s so unexpected it catches you off guard. I spoke about this before when Prada plucked the barn jacket out of its dog walking obscurity and transformed it into AW24’s must-have jacket style (a title it still holds for SS25, FYI). Now it seems the fashion houses are at it again however this time they’ve turned their eyes to our trousers.

No longer reserved for backpacking travellers and bohemian artistic types, harem pants are making their way into all the most stylish peoples wardrobes and staking their claim as one of spring's hottest trouser shapes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now I know I said this trend felt largely unexpected, yet when you take a closer look at the harem pant, it’s a silhouette who’s return makes complete sense. Last year saw horseshoe shapes take hold as one of the biggest denim trends while our penchant for comfort first style has been ever present since the dreaded covid days. It then only felt right that on the SS25 catwalks at Valentino and Chloé, models took to the catwalk in loose-fit balloon-shaped harem pants paired with silk tops and co-ordinating lace camis respectively. Moving away from its loungewear roots however, they accessorized with ballet flats and court heels giving the harem pant an ultimately polished feel.

And nowhere was this idea of elevating the harem pant more present than at Louis Vuitton. Rather than the soft fabrics we usually associate with the trouser silhouette, they instead took the shape a step further opting for sleeker cuts worn alongside waistcoats and tailored jackets. I’m not sure there’s any better proof that this is the harem pant but not as you know it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re wondering how to style harem pants in SS25, of course the influencers are here to provide ample inspiration. Most notably at Chloé’s AW25 show, Camille Rowe stepped out in a look straight off the SS25 catwalk proving this trend translates easily into the real world too. Her tie front top, billowy harem pants and wedges would feel perfect worn both on a beach holiday or for warm sunny days at home when spring arrives.

Alternatively, for something more evening approved, look to Christine Centenera. She opted for a pair of sheer black harem pants alongside a coordinating sheer top and heels while in Paris last week. Her all black ensemble offers an elegant reimagining of the usually relaxed trouser style, firmly cementing its transformation into one of this season's chicest shapes.

So, what are you waiting for? If we learned anything from the rise of the barn jacket, it’s that our love for these unexpected pieces tends to take hold quickly and so it’s always worth getting on board early to get ahead of the trend. To help, here’s an edit of the best harem pants to shop now.

Shop the best harem pants

Mango Floral Balloon Trousers £99.99 at Mango For a softer take, I love this floral style.

Alaia Low-rise wide-leg pants £1470 at MyTheresa Just look at the shape on these - perfection!

All Saints Kaye Relaxed Fit Denim Trousers £159 at All Saints All Saints combat style trousers feel direct from the 90's.

Chloé Ruffled silk pants £1800 at Luisaviaroma Chloé are leading the way with soft girl inspired styles.

Loewe Draped Floral-Print Mid-rise Silk Crepe-De-Chine Trousers £3600 at Selfridges Loewe's printed style are big on draping.

Alaia Pleated cotton poplin wide-leg pants £1560 at MyTheresa Swap your white linen trousers for these from Alaia.

Free People Intimately Cool Again Joggers £78 at Free People This jogger style offer maximum comfort.