Brace yourself, harem pants are back but not as you know them
They’re no longer reserved for travelling
Even as a fashion editor I’ll admit, sometimes a trend comes along that’s so unexpected it catches you off guard. I spoke about this before when Prada plucked the barn jacket out of its dog walking obscurity and transformed it into AW24’s must-have jacket style (a title it still holds for SS25, FYI). Now it seems the fashion houses are at it again however this time they’ve turned their eyes to our trousers.
No longer reserved for backpacking travellers and bohemian artistic types, harem pants are making their way into all the most stylish peoples wardrobes and staking their claim as one of spring's hottest trouser shapes.
Now I know I said this trend felt largely unexpected, yet when you take a closer look at the harem pant, it’s a silhouette who’s return makes complete sense. Last year saw horseshoe shapes take hold as one of the biggest denim trends while our penchant for comfort first style has been ever present since the dreaded covid days. It then only felt right that on the SS25 catwalks at Valentino and Chloé, models took to the catwalk in loose-fit balloon-shaped harem pants paired with silk tops and co-ordinating lace camis respectively. Moving away from its loungewear roots however, they accessorized with ballet flats and court heels giving the harem pant an ultimately polished feel.
And nowhere was this idea of elevating the harem pant more present than at Louis Vuitton. Rather than the soft fabrics we usually associate with the trouser silhouette, they instead took the shape a step further opting for sleeker cuts worn alongside waistcoats and tailored jackets. I’m not sure there’s any better proof that this is the harem pant but not as you know it.
If you’re wondering how to style harem pants in SS25, of course the influencers are here to provide ample inspiration. Most notably at Chloé’s AW25 show, Camille Rowe stepped out in a look straight off the SS25 catwalk proving this trend translates easily into the real world too. Her tie front top, billowy harem pants and wedges would feel perfect worn both on a beach holiday or for warm sunny days at home when spring arrives.
Alternatively, for something more evening approved, look to Christine Centenera. She opted for a pair of sheer black harem pants alongside a coordinating sheer top and heels while in Paris last week. Her all black ensemble offers an elegant reimagining of the usually relaxed trouser style, firmly cementing its transformation into one of this season's chicest shapes.
So, what are you waiting for? If we learned anything from the rise of the barn jacket, it’s that our love for these unexpected pieces tends to take hold quickly and so it’s always worth getting on board early to get ahead of the trend. To help, here’s an edit of the best harem pants to shop now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop the best harem pants
All Saints combat style trousers feel direct from the 90's.
Loewe's printed style are big on draping.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
The Lagree Method is being hailed as the new Reformer Pilates - so do experts reckon it's actually more effective at boosting fitness?
It's a firm A-list favourite.
By Anna Bartter
-
If you like the low-maintenance approach to hair styling and want to get ready in minutes—you need to know about the ‘lived-in bob’
Kiera Knightley is a fan
By Nessa Humayun
-
Blurred, back-lit skin will replace our obsession with glow—here are the best products for a velvety complexion
Soft, radiant skin will be everywhere this spring
By Mica Ricketts