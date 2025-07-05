As fashion’s gender lines continue to blur, so too does the seasonal runway calendar. Nestled between the menswear collections of Dior, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana came the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 26 show—and, predictably, it’s shot straight to the top of fashion fans’ conversations. So, if you’re hoping to impress your chicest friend, be prepared to take notes.

Inspired by Simon Jacquemus’ love for his hometown in the South of France, the collection embraced a refined palette of milky whites, baby blues and the sugared-almond shades of soft pinks and yellows. Yet it’s the silhouettes that truly steal the spotlight: think voluminous skirts, tasselled hemlines and playful novelty bags shaped like spring onions. After all, this is the designer who turned micro bags into a global trend.

And by revealing a full Spring/Summer collection three months ahead of most labels still tied to the traditional September schedule, Jacquemus has cleverly positioned his brand ahead of the curve. Below, three easy styling tweaks from the show to bookmark now and start weaving into your wardrobe.

Three trends to take away from the Jacquemus SS26 collection

Voluminous skirts

(Image credit: Jacquemus)

Forget pencil skirts, asymmetrical hemlines and micro minis for just a moment—because a Jacquemus summer is all about volume. With a hefty handful of full-skirted looks swanning down the runway, there was no shortage of airy layers and tulle. To translate the trend into your own wardrobe (without venturing into tutu territory), look instead to a flowing maxi skirt or a design featuring an exaggerated bubble hem.

All-white outfits

(Image credit: Jacquemus)

All-white outfits are a timeless summer staple, yet here Jacquemus proves they can go far beyond a simple white T-shirt and jeans. Instead, consider eye-catching fabrics or exaggerated silhouettes to add depth and intrigue, and finish with colour-coordinating accessories to ensure the crisp white remains the focal point.

Statement stripes

(Image credit: Jacquemus)

Stripes were a key trend on the Spring/Summer 25 runways, appearing in collections from Proenza Schouler, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and more. Yet it’s clear the print isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. If anything, stripes are becoming even bolder and more graphic, with contrasting colours and wide, statement-making lines.