Elevate Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Swimwear Trends

When considering holiday attire, staple swimwear is always top of mind. With new brands entering the space, finding the best pieces can quickly become a challenging task. However, as is the usual case with fashion, there are always plenty of trends to guide you when thinking of investing.

From minimalistic shapes that look lavish styled under summer dresses or alone, to bold patterns and embellishments to match your go-to pair of denim shorts, we've scoured the internet and consulted swimwear experts to identify the biggest swimwear trends of 2025, designed to elevate your current repertoire.

Offering easy-to-style silhouettes for those who prefer higher coverage or fresh styles for a new-season feel, this season's biggest swimwear trends are among the most stylish to date.

“The overall feeling of this season's swim trend is subtle yet modern. The collections exude luxury and elegance through refined details and thoughtful silhouettes without loudness or excess, designed for any summer getaways as Missoni and Chloé Summer Exclusive Capsule," says Tiffany Hsu, chief buying and LuxExperience Group fashion venture officer.

"There’s a balance of timeless appeal with a fresh twist given by bold shapes and a vintage touch. It's sophisticated and mindful, with each piece exuding understated charm without ever feeling demure.”

Below, an edit of the top six swimwear trends to know ahead of summer.

3D Embellishments

Influencer wearing a swimsuit wiith 3D embellishments

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

From sequins to ruffles and studs, 3D embellishments are an easy way to elevate your favourite swimwear silhouette. As someone who usually favours a triangle-style top, I recently invested in a bikini with soft rosette detailing above the chest for some extra chicness, and I can't wait to wear it on holiday.

Another MC UK team member who is totally on board with this trend is our fashion director and in-house swimwear expert, Lily Russo-Bah, who is an avid fan of bold swimwear. "Whether it is neutral or super bright, I rarely buy a plain bikini. Firstly, why would I when there are so many fun bikinis out there with endless design iterations, and secondly, beading, fringing and busy prints such as animal print are a great way of adding a layer of interest to your swimwear and can distract the eye, particularly if you are feeling self-conscious," she says.

Criss Cross Sequined Bikini
NORMA KAMALI
Criss Cross Sequined Bikini

Appliquéd Ruched Swimsuit
MAGDA BUTRYM
Appliquéd Ruched Swimsuit

Jaded London,

JADED LONDON
Silvra Studded Bikini Top

Palma - Berti Knit Balconette Bikini Set | Triangl
TRIANGL
Crochet Bikini Set

OCEANUS, Mias Marina Rhinestone-Embellished Bikini
OCEANUS
Mias Marina Rhinestone-Embellished Bikini

Floral Bandeau Swimsuit
KARLA COLLETO
Floral Bandeau Swimsuit

Earth tones

Influencer wearing earth-toned bikini

(Image credit: @vivianhoorn)

On another note, neutral and earthy tones have also resurfaced this season, offering a more serene and minimalist approach to swimwear. "I feel this more now than in previous years, particularly after 2020, when things were so vibrant and bright. I have noticed a shift towards tonal swim, whether it’s solid colourways or more muted tones and earthy patterns," says Lisa Caprio, founder of Heavy Manners.

Alice Bikini Top
BAOBAB
Kei Bikini Bottom

Julia Peach Lurex - One Size
PARAMIDONNA
Julia Peach Lurex

Padded Halterneck Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Halterneck Bikini Top

Swimsuitbrown Lycra® Reversible Bikini
FENDI
Swimsuitbrown Lycra® Reversible Bikini

Calvin Klein, Triangle Bikini Top

CALVIN KLEIN
Triangle Bikini Top

Plunge Halterneck Swimsuit in Dark Red
REISS
Plunge Halterneck Swimsuit in Dark Red

Metal additions

Influencer wearing a white bikini with metal details

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Few things excite me more than when different sectors of the industry come together to create great wardrobe pairings. The latest mix? Jewellery and swimwear. The drama really lies in the details with this trend, as it features organic metal shapes similar to brooches attached to the swimsuits. From dainty additions on the straps to bikini bottoms, this trend is high in style points.

Alysha Bottom in Cherry
SAKURANNA
Alysha Bottom in Cherry

Samoa Bottom - Espresso
AWAY THAT DAY
Samoa Bottom

Bikini Bottoms
ZARA
Bikini Bottoms

Lumière Shells Embellished Swimsuit
OSÉREE
Lumière Shells Swimsuit

Pierced Orbit Swimsuit
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Pierced Orbit Swimsuit

Embellished Swimsuits
ADRIANA DEGREAS
Embellished Swimsuits

Coquette motifs

The coquette aesthetic has been prevalent for a few months now, making it inevitable for swimwear to adopt it. Perfect for 2025 brides seeking romantic bridal swimwear or those who prefer soft colourways and patterns, this trend is playful and hyper-feminine.

Jean Ruffled Gingham-Trimmed Seersucker Bandeau Bikini
HUNZA G
Jean Ruffled Gingham-Trimmed Seersucker Bandeau Bikini

Floral Ruffled Swimsuit
ZIMMERMANN
Floral Ruffled Swimsuit

Frankie's Bikinis,

FRANKIE'S BIKINIS
Frankies Bikinis X Bella Hadid polka dot set in white

Baben Antoinette Printed One-Piece Swimsuit
FREE PEOPLE
Baben Antoinette Printed One-Piece Swimsuit

Shirred Bow Bikini Top - Butter Spot
DAMSON MADDER
Shirred Bow Bikini Top

Reclaimed Vintage Bralette Bikini Top With Frills in Burgundy
RECLAIMED VINTAGE
Bikini Top With Frills

Modern prints

Influencer wearing a bikini

(Image credit: @fisayolonge)

Drawing on Hsu's aforementioned analysis, this season's most covetable swimwear features a fresh, sophisticated twist with vintage undertones marked by bold shapes. All of which conjure 2025's modern prints, which are high-impact yet understated. Think Pucci's iconic patterns in pastel colourways and retro geometric prints.

Missoni, Striped Bikini
MISSONI
Striped Bikini

Marmo Swimsuit
PUCCI
Marmo Swimsuit

One-Piece Swimsuit
HUNTER BELL
One-Piece Swimsuit

Animal Print Bikini Top With Underwire
HEAVY MANNERS
Triangle Front Tie Top

Floral Swimsuit
TORY BURCH
Floral Swimsuit

HOUSE OF SUNNY , Classic-Check Tie-Side Bikini Set
HOUSE OF SUNNY
Classic-Check Tie-Side Bikini Set

Minimalist Swimwear

Influencer in a minimalist one piece

(Image credit: @juliasokele)

For those opting for minimalist silhouettes seeking an elevated feel, many brands such as CDLP, Max Mara, Toteme, and COS are offering neutral swimwear with added details like vintage-inspired swim briefs, gathered textures, and two-toned colourways for a chic yet understated look.

CDLP, Swim Brief
CDLP
Swim Brief

Gathered Cutout Swimsuit
COS
Gathered Cutout Swimsuit

Alinda Halterneck Bikini Top
MAX MARA
Alinda Halterneck Bikini Top

Stripe Edge Swimsuit
TOTEME
Stripe Edge Swimsuit

MONDAY SWIMWEAR, Cala Roja Underwired BIkini Top
MONDAY SWIMWEAR
Cala Roja Underwired BIkini Top

Square-Neck Swimsuit – Dark Red – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Square-Neck Swimsuit

