I'm a fashion editor, and this is the one item I ALWAYS buy in the sale

As a fashion editor, I always get asked which items are worth investing in, and a new winter coat is always top of my list. It is simply not something I would scrimp on, since a timeless, well made (think premium, natural fabrics) silhouette will last you for years to come. The ultimate cost-per-wear candidate.

That said, if you can snap up a bargain in the Winter sales, all the better. And while it's the tail end of the discounts at most retailers, there are still some amazing coats to be bought at a fraction of their original retail price.

It might seem counter-intuitive to buy a Winter item when all the new Spring/Summer 2025 collections are about to drop, but trust me, you won't regret it come September.

As for which coat styles to shop for, you are spoiled for choice. Puffer styles hold enough insulation to ensure warmth throughout the day, whereas scarf coats are designed to stay warm without excess layers - and are a trend that shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon.

Meanwhile, shaggy coats offer up some serious Penny Lane vibes while adding a playful layer of texture to your look.

Regardless of which coat trend you're eyeing up, here are the best coats to buy in the sales right now.

Best coat sales

Phase Eight, Fitted Crepe Coat £159 at Phase Eight A timeless black crepe coat, ever so slightly cinched at the waist for an extra feminine silhouette.

H&M, Fluffy Coat £23 at H&M Textured coats were everywhere on the Autumn/Winter catwalks, and this fluffy number is a very affordable way to dip your toes in the trend.

Massimo Dutti, Cape Coat With Scarf £129 at Massimo Dutti Like I said, scarf coats aren't going anywhere, but if you do get bored you can detach the scarf.

Zara, Textured Wavy Coat £23.99 at Zara You might think that an evening coat is an extravagant purchase, but not at this price - and you'll be surprised how much wear you get out of it every party season.

Mango, Jacket With Shearling-Effect Lining £59.99 at Mango Shearling is expensive, but this Mango jacket looks like the real deal, without the price tag.

Mango, Double-Breasted Coat With Belt £119.99 at Mango An ode to the masculine tailoring trend.

Arket, Faux Fur Coat £150 at Vestiaire Collective Just ask Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner: faux fur coats are all the rage right now, and you don't even need to buy designer when the high street looks this good.

Whistles, Funnel Neck Coat £199 at Whistles Wear this coat with the collar up or down depending on your mood.

Jigsaw, Relaxed Longline Puffer Coat £279 at Jigsaw Everyone needs a casual coat option in their wardrobe, and this puffer coat will keep you warm all Winter.

Reiss, Leather Trucker Jacket £198 at Reiss A well-cut leather jacket for less than £200? Yes please.

AllSaints, Cashmere Wool Blend Coat £199 at AllSaints I would be remiss if I didn't include a classic camel coat in my edit, especially one made of cashmere wool.