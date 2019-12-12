Ski wear is what we're talking about at the moment. Get excited about your winter holiday with our pick of the best pieces to hit the slopes in...

Just booked a ski holiday? Then the search for the best women’s ski wear is on. Though compiling a cool ski wardrobe is one of the biggest perks of a ski holiday, finding the coolest pieces can be tricky. So, we’ve pulled together an edit of the best women’s ski wear for hitting the slopes, and for après ski hot chocolates. That’s everything from goggles to boots, jumpers and ski jackets.

Even if snow sports aren’t your thing, who can honestly say they don’t like jacuzzis, mountain villages and the prospect of a ‘vin chaud’ at après ski? All of this can be done in style. Whether you want statement block colour separates for the slopes or chic neutral pieces for the mountain-top chalet, there’s something for every taste and budget.

From brightly coloured and on-trend but functional salopettes and chic thermal layering pieces, to cosy jumpers and ultra-warm boots, we’ve got your snow holiday sorted. Statement shades are a great way to inject a shot of cool to your current ski wares, and this season’s must-have buys come in stand-out prints and bold mirrored lenses.

Ski jackets

There’s so much around, for every budget. High street stores from Topshop to H&M have brought out ski wear lines, which means affordable sportswear, however it’s worth noting they might not heave the same tech as some of the pricier, specialised brands.

Shop now: ASOS 4505 ski colour block padded jacket for £95 from ASOS

Ski suits

There’s literally a style to suit every taste, though we’re loving the retro suits by Cordove and Goldbergh, which might as well be out of a Bond movie. For something even more extra, go down the designer route. Believe or not, Gucci, Fendi and even Victoria Beckham all have a ski wear line.

Shop now: CORDOVA Cordova striped ski suit for £990 from NET-A-PORTER

Ski boots

If you’re a regular skiier, then it’s definitely worth investing in a pair of ski boots, even if you’re only going once a year. Why? Because a custom fitted pair of boots will actually reduce the risk of injuries and better your performance (and let’s not mention the verruca aspect of rentals).

We really rate the Snow + Rock boot fitting service, which is actually available all year round. It starts with a foot analysis and boot customisation, and a few questions about your skiing level (whether you’re a regular, go for black pistes, are off piste etc). Then you determine your budget, and after a few tests to see if the boot fits, have a custom footbed made to perfectly mould the contours of your feet.

Shop now: Atomic WOMEN’S HAWX ULTRA 95 S W SKI BOOT for £320 from SNOW+ROCK

Apres ski clothing

There’s nothing like a cosy Fairisle jumper, shearling jacket or knitted joggers to really make you feel stylish off the slopes. And who doesn’t love a retro Moon Boot?

Shop now: BELLA FREUDFuturistic metallic striped merino wool-blend jumpsuit for £695 from NET-A-PORTER

Click through and shop our edit of the best women’s ski wear essentials, from ski goggles and gloves to ski jackets and suits.