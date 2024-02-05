Ski jackets to keep you chic and snug on the slopes

No matter your skiing level, finding the best ski wear will make all the difference in how you feel on the slopes. From cosy under layers to chic snow boots, and especially when it comes to ski jackets, there is something to be said for choosing substance over style, you don't have to make that choice here.

There are plenty of jackets on the market that will keep you warm, comfortable and dry, without compromising on style

Indeed, the best ski jackets need to tick many different boxes, which is where we come in. Here, at Marie Claire, we've taken the time to trawl through the internet and bring you some of the best options around. Whether you're looking for a more affordable high-street option, a higher-price-point investment piece or even a ski jacket to rent, we have all the bases covered below.

Best Affordable Ski Jackets

Going skiing is already a costly business, so if you don't want to spend your entire budget on one holiday, opting for a high-street ski jacket is a great solution. Luckily the lower price tag doesn't mean you're compromising on style. Many of the options below are waterproof and insulated to ensure you stay warm.

Best Designer Ski Jackets

If you do have the cash to splash, then there are plenty of investment options out there from big name designers like Louis Vuitton and Prada that mix style with high performance. Luxury outerwear brands like Mackage and Moncler will never disappoint either. From the maximalist to the quiet luxury, there is a jacket out there to suit every aesthetic.

Best Rental Ski Jackets

Rather than buying something you might not wear again—especially if you aren't a regular skier—renting is a great sustainable solution. While you can rent ski wear from regular clothing rental platforms such as MyWardrobe HQ, HURR, and By Rotation, there are now also dedicated ski wear rental brands around. Make sure to check out Blanqo and EcoSki if you're looking to rent some ski wear this season.