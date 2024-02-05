Ski jackets to keep you chic and snug on the slopes

Practical *and* stylish.

Image from the Boss x Perfect Moment campaign shows two models wearing striking outfits from the collaboration
(Image credit: Courtesy BOSS)
Jump to category:
Sofia Piza
By Sofia Piza
published
Contributions from
Penny Goldstone

No matter your skiing level, finding the best ski wear will make all the difference in how you feel on the slopes. From cosy under layers to chic snow boots, and especially when it comes to ski jackets, there is something to be said for choosing substance over style, you don't have to make that choice here.

There are plenty of jackets on the market that will keep you warm, comfortable and dry, without compromising on style 

Indeed, the best ski jackets need to tick many different boxes, which is where we come in. Here, at Marie Claire, we've taken the time to trawl through the internet and bring you some of the best options around. Whether you're looking for a more affordable high-street option, a higher-price-point investment piece or even a ski jacket to rent, we have all the bases covered below. 

Best Affordable Ski Jackets

Going skiing is already a costly business, so if you don't want to spend your entire budget on one holiday, opting for a high-street ski jacket is a great solution. Luckily the lower price tag doesn't mean you're compromising on style. Many of the options below are waterproof and insulated to ensure you stay warm. 

Oysho ski jacket
PRIMALOFT® SKI 5k blocks fitted jacket

H&M ski jacket
StormMove™ 2-layer ski jacket

Colmar ski jacket
Jacket in Wadding

ski jacket
Superdry padded jacket

ski jacket
Topshop Sno ski hooded puffer jacket in chartreuse

ski jacket
Missguided Ski reversible puffer jacket in brown

Best Designer Ski Jackets

If you do have the cash to splash, then there are plenty of investment options out there from big name designers like Louis Vuitton and Prada that mix style with high performance. Luxury outerwear brands like Mackage and Moncler will never disappoint either. From the maximalist to the quiet luxury, there is a jacket out there to suit every aesthetic.

Ski Jacket
Tricolour Monogram Puffer Jacket

Prada ski jacket
Re-Nylon down jacket

Goldbergh ski jacket
Galaxy star-pattern woven-down jacket

ski jacket
Moncler Cluses high-shine quilted down ski jacket

Ganni x 66 North jacket
66° North x Ganni cropped Askja jacket

Hugo Boss ski jacket
BOSS X Perfect Moment Ski Jacket

Best Rental Ski Jackets

Rather than buying something you might not wear again—especially if you aren't a regular skier—renting is a great sustainable solution. While you can rent ski wear from regular clothing rental platforms such as MyWardrobe HQHURR, and By Rotation, there are now also dedicated ski wear rental brands around. Make sure to check out Blanqo and EcoSki if you're looking to rent some ski wear this season. 

ski jacket
By Rotation Saks Potts zebra print coat

My Wardrobe HQ- rental ski jacket
Perfect Moment Nevada down jacket

ski jacket
Erin Snow Women's Kat Chevron Jacket in Eco Sporty - Ciré

ski jacket
Patagonia Pluma jacket

ski jacket
Bogner Lucca zebra-print