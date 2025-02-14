Suki Waterhouse proves that vintage-inspired trainers should be on your Spring shopping list

Suki Waterhouse has called it: elevated retro silhouettes are officially here to take over your everyday trainers. Vintage-inspired styles taking over the style set, with the classic Adidas Gazelle to Gola's cult classic designs, these hardworking shoes aren't going anywhere this season.

The key difference? Colour. Before we lose you, Minimalists note that these shoes cover all tastes—from those who opt for subdued neutral hues to radiant brights. And although I'm someone who opts for earth-toned shoes, I'm ready to break out some bolder footwear to manifest warmer weather.

(Image credit: Instar Images)

Unsure how to style them? Simply take some styling cues from Suki Waterhouse, who opted for Kurt Geiger's latest release, the Islington Trainer. Pairing it with a sleek, cinched coat and a matching bag to highlight the trainer's eye-catching colour.

Coming in six different colourways, the Islington sneaker is available in orange, peach, bone, and pure white while featuring metallic silver and gold panelling on the heel for an extra touch of drama. Tapping into the suede trainer trend, they're wearable, stylish, and It-girl-approved.

Feeling inspired? Below, we have rounded up other colourways and styles available to shop now and wear forever.

Shop Retro-inspired trainers

Kurt Geiger Islington Sneaker in Peach £159 at Kurt Geiger