These cult Dries Van Noten trainers are the only shoes I want to wear right now

It’s no secret that super flat trainers have been trending for a while. From the Samba frenzy to the Lyst Index topping Puma Speedcats, the last couple of years have seen retro marathon style trainers become a staple on the feet of the fashion pack and celebrities alike.

In February last year, this trend was given the high-fashion seal of approval, when Miu Miu collaborated with New Balance for a take on its classic 530 style. Seen on everyone from Charli XCX to Lily Allen, the cinnamon suede colourway catapulted brown into the spotlight (Mocha Mousse was also named as Pantone’s shade of 2025).

(Image credit: @charli_xcx)

However, one style in particular has become a serious cult classic. Dries Van Noten’s suede sneaker – first released as part of the designer’s autumn/winter 2024 collection (the last of which to be helmed by the man himself) these track-style, sporty trainers are a premium take on the trend.

They sold out at most retailers at the end of last year, but thankfully there has been a recent re-stock – and we’ll be adding to our baskets, fast. The brown colourway is flying out, so you need to act quick to snag a pair. At £360, they are more than your Samba or SL 72, but they are seriously chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We predict unbranded, flat trainers are going to be big for the rest of year — and particularly in brown or muted shades. Shop our favourite pairs below.

Shop retro trainers

Dries Van Noten Stripe Leather Low-Top Trainers £380 at Selfridges

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex £90 at Puma

Ralph Lauren Suede Pony Ballerina Sneaker £189 at Ralph Lauren

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Patent Leather Sneakers £850 at Miu Miu