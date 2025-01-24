These cult Dries Van Noten trainers are the only shoes I want to wear right now
They’re super flat and super subtle
It’s no secret that super flat trainers have been trending for a while. From the Samba frenzy to the Lyst Index topping Puma Speedcats, the last couple of years have seen retro marathon style trainers become a staple on the feet of the fashion pack and celebrities alike.
In February last year, this trend was given the high-fashion seal of approval, when Miu Miu collaborated with New Balance for a take on its classic 530 style. Seen on everyone from Charli XCX to Lily Allen, the cinnamon suede colourway catapulted brown into the spotlight (Mocha Mousse was also named as Pantone’s shade of 2025).
However, one style in particular has become a serious cult classic. Dries Van Noten’s suede sneaker – first released as part of the designer’s autumn/winter 2024 collection (the last of which to be helmed by the man himself) these track-style, sporty trainers are a premium take on the trend.
They sold out at most retailers at the end of last year, but thankfully there has been a recent re-stock – and we’ll be adding to our baskets, fast. The brown colourway is flying out, so you need to act quick to snag a pair. At £360, they are more than your Samba or SL 72, but they are seriously chic.
We predict unbranded, flat trainers are going to be big for the rest of year — and particularly in brown or muted shades. Shop our favourite pairs below.
Shop retro trainers
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
