These Unassuming Parisian Shoes are Kaia Gerber’s Secret to Making Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic

The ballet flat has more than proved it can metamorphose, whether that's with laces or velcro (the so-called "sneakerina"), a mesh exterior, triple buckles or a plush shearling lining that means it's just as much snow boot as ballerina. We're all for growth, but, sometimes, you can't beat something basic.

Someone who might agree that a ballet flat should be, well, a ballet flat is Kaia Gerber, whose favourites are Repetto. The Parisian brand has been making its signature footwear since the '40s, with a reputation for ballet-flat perfection that also resonates with Taeyeon, Olivia Rodrigo, Alexa Chung and, perhaps the ultimate ballet pump aficionado, Kate Moss.

Gerber might have a preferred brand for ballerinas, but she doesn't play favourites, owning a handful of pairs from Repetto. The Cendrillon ballet flat is her everyday companion, a soft calf leather ballerina, complete with a classic bow tie, that you'd struggle to not pair with everything in your wardrobe (Gerber's MO is to keep her outfit as simple as her shoe, with a jumper-and-jeans combo that feels very off-duty model).

For evening, she switches to Camille, a block-heeled ballet flat that reaches 3cm; the perfect measurement if you want the benefit of height without suffering a stiletto. Finally, Repetto is also her choice for the red carpet. The Cendrillon can also be an elegant court pump, with an almond-shaped toe and slender heel. But don't be mistaken, as with the flat version, Repetto's ballerinas can be teamed with a ball gown or a baseball cap. And if you don't want to consider your shoe choice every morning, switching between trainers, loafers, boots and pumps, a ballet pump that's whisper it, basic, might be the best shout.

