If you only take one thing away from this year's spring/summer trends, make it this — it’s a good year for heritage prints. A trend that began earlier this year, first Burberry breathed new life into their signature check alongside celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Elsa Hosk. Then, Pucci’s sixties swirls became the ultimate holiday look for all the most stylish influencers. Now, it’s the turn of Missoni’s iconic zig zag print to take the spotlight and I’m calling it now — this may just be the ultimate heritage print to be seen in this spring/summer.

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

Why Missoni above all others you may be wondering? Well, first let’s take a closer look at the now iconic design to get an insight into why it’s a print with such enduring appeal. Debuted when Missoni was under the helm of founders Ottavio and Rosita Missoni in the 1960’s, the signature chevrons bring together everything we love about summer dressing. The playful print and bright colour ways, originally designed in harmony with the spirit of the swinging sixties and seventies, bring a sense of fun to getting dressed that feels perfectly apt for this time of year.

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) A photo posted by on

It should come as no surprise then to hear that over the years Missoni’s chevrons have become a favourite with celebrities including Lauren Bacall in the early seventies, Nicole Richie in the 00’s and more recently Sofia Richie-Grainge , Taylor Hill and Suki Waterhouse to name a few. The great thing about Missoni’s chevrons in my opinion however is that they’re still incredibly wearable. They’re pieces that can easily fit into anyones holiday wardrobe and promise to look incredibly chic.

A post shared by Belen Hostalet (@belenhostalet) A photo posted by on

If you need further proof however, head to Mytheresa, as this summer the online retailer has joined forces with Missoni to create an exclusive capsule collection. Showcasing the chevron print in all its glory, the collection is filled with chic summer dresses, easy-to-wear coords and statement swimwear all which channel the fashion houses joyful Italian aesthetic. Plus, while the pastel print jumpsuit is a personal favourite of mine, there really is something for everyone. As well as stylish restortwear, you'll also find zig-zag print accessories, including beach bags, sandals and espadrilles perfect for those who don’t want to wear the print top-to-toe.

(Image credit: Missoni)

The exclusive capsule collection is available now however many pieces are already selling out so I’d highly suggest shopping any pieces that catch your eye as soon as possible. One thing’s for sure however, while these pieces may not be around for long, our love for Missoni will last long into the future — after all, this is a print who's power is showing no sign of fading anytime soon.

Shop The Best Missoni Print Buys