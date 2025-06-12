These 5 Denim Mini Skirt Outfit Ideas Will Make You Want to Ditch the Shorts this Summer

Here's how to style the Noughties fashion staple for 2025

5 ways to wear a denim mini skirt: football shirt khaki skirt, brown jumper Diesel denim skirt, double denim
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Just when we thought denim shorts were the summer jeans swap du jour, along comes the denim mini skirt—the cooler, younger, more carefree version of its two-legged counterpart. Thank Kate Moss, who recently stepped out in a vintage style, propelling it straight to the top of summer moodboards everywhere. And just like chokers, heeled flip flops, and that boho-meets-grunge festival aesthetic, its return proves we’re still clinging on to the best bits of Noughties style.

This time around, however, we’re not pairing our denim mini skirts with UGG boots—though I’d love to see someone try... Instead, the 2025 take is (thankfully) far more elevated. Think neutral knits and Chanel ballet flats, a sharply tailored jacket with a colour-matched bag, and of course, a good dose of double denim.

If you’re after a more playful look, the denim mini skirt also lends itself brilliantly to sportswear styling—just throw on your favourite football or rugby shirt and go. And remember, denim skirts don’t have to be basic blue: there are plenty of colour options out there in the same fail-safe fabric.

Ready for a little outfit inspiration? Below, five examples I'm loving of how to style a denim mini skirt for 2025. Let’s just hope the sun sticks around.

5 Ways To Style a Denim Mini Skirt

Get into gingham

Pip Edwards wearing black Chanel sunglasses, denim shirt, denim miniskirt, Louis Vuitton brown belt and denim boots during Australian Fashion Week 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layering is the secret behind many a chic outfit, and this look is no exception. Tapping into the trending cowboy aesthetic—thank you, Beyoncé—the gingham ensemble is full of personality.

MARANT ÉTOILE, Stessy Denim Cargo Mini Skirt
Marant Étoile
Stessy Denim Cargo Mini Skirt

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Linen Blend Check Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Check Shirt

Levi, Rinoa Camp Shirt
Levi's
Rinoa Camp Shirt

Find a football shirt

A model wears silver chrome earrings, silver necklace, bright blue oversized graphic print sports shirt, dark green olive denim jean mini skirt, shiny black leather bag, black hoodie,

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To add a playful twist to your denim skirt look, why not throw on a bold sports shirt? Ideally, choose a team you actually support—but style-wise, green and blue make a particularly striking combo.

Ami Paris, Green Cotton Mini Skirt
Ami Paris
Green Cotton Mini Skirt

Tory Burch, Wave Earring
Tory Burch
Wave Earring

Umbro, Panelled Long Sleeve Football Jersey
Umbro
Panelled Long Sleeve Football Jersey

Opt for double denim

A guest wears dark denim jacket, skirt, black bag outside Ganni during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double denim has long been a go-to for its simple yet striking appeal. Not only does it take the guesswork out of clashing colours—hello, stress-free mornings—it also gives your outfit a more elevated edge.

Damson Madder, Sloane Skirt
Damson Madder
Sloane Skirt

Reformation, Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Damson Madder, Vanessa Jacket
Damson Madder
Vanessa Jacket

Step into a statement skirt

Vera van Erp wears brown jumper, scarf, denim mini skirt, black bag, sunglasses outside Gestuz during day four of the Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're after a striking statement denim mini skirt, look no further than Magda Butrym's floral designs. To keep it the focal point of your outfit, pair it with a simple fine-knit top and standout sunglasses.

Magda Butrym, Floral-Appliqué Denim Miniskirt
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Denim Miniskirt

Victoria Beckham, High Neck Top in Dark Chocolate
Victoria Beckham
High Neck Top in Dark Chocolate

Bottega Veneta, Drop Aviator Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Drop Aviator Sunglasses

Play with purple

Vera van Erp wears lavender jacket, denim skirt, Chanel bag outside Joao Maraschin during day two of the Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, a denim mini skirt can be styled for a more polished look. Opt for a softer shade—think lilac, butter yellow or chic cream—and pair it with a colour-matching preppy knit or tailored jacket and coordinating bag. Simple, but seriously effective.

VERSACE, Icons Embellished Denim Mini Skirt
VERSACE
Icons Embellished Denim Mini Skirt

Gucci, Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag

SELF PORTRAIT, Round-Neck Crystal-Embellished Knit Cardigan
Self-Portrait
Round-Neck Crystal-Embellished Knit Cardigan

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

