Just when we thought denim shorts were the summer jeans swap du jour, along comes the denim mini skirt—the cooler, younger, more carefree version of its two-legged counterpart. Thank Kate Moss, who recently stepped out in a vintage style, propelling it straight to the top of summer moodboards everywhere. And just like chokers, heeled flip flops, and that boho-meets-grunge festival aesthetic, its return proves we’re still clinging on to the best bits of Noughties style.

This time around, however, we’re not pairing our denim mini skirts with UGG boots—though I’d love to see someone try... Instead, the 2025 take is (thankfully) far more elevated. Think neutral knits and Chanel ballet flats, a sharply tailored jacket with a colour-matched bag, and of course, a good dose of double denim.

If you’re after a more playful look, the denim mini skirt also lends itself brilliantly to sportswear styling—just throw on your favourite football or rugby shirt and go. And remember, denim skirts don’t have to be basic blue: there are plenty of colour options out there in the same fail-safe fabric.

Ready for a little outfit inspiration? Below, five examples I'm loving of how to style a denim mini skirt for 2025. Let’s just hope the sun sticks around.

5 Ways To Style a Denim Mini Skirt

Get into gingham

Layering is the secret behind many a chic outfit, and this look is no exception. Tapping into the trending cowboy aesthetic—thank you, Beyoncé—the gingham ensemble is full of personality.

To add a playful twist to your denim skirt look, why not throw on a bold sports shirt? Ideally, choose a team you actually support—but style-wise, green and blue make a particularly striking combo.

Opt for double denim

Double denim has long been a go-to for its simple yet striking appeal. Not only does it take the guesswork out of clashing colours—hello, stress-free mornings—it also gives your outfit a more elevated edge.

Step into a statement skirt

If you're after a striking statement denim mini skirt, look no further than Magda Butrym's floral designs. To keep it the focal point of your outfit, pair it with a simple fine-knit top and standout sunglasses.

Play with purple

Yes, a denim mini skirt can be styled for a more polished look. Opt for a softer shade—think lilac, butter yellow or chic cream—and pair it with a colour-matching preppy knit or tailored jacket and coordinating bag. Simple, but seriously effective.