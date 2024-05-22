Forget denim shorts, this style is reigning supreme this summer

Elevated PJs, anyone?

Gingham shorts
As a Gen-Z fashion writer, it's safe to say I get a lot of my inspiration through TikTok. From viral fashion pieces to styling advice, the app is the perfect place for spotting key seasonal trends.

Most recently, I have been particularly drawn to boxer-style, gingham shorts. They're comfortable, stylish and effortless, and have been all over my feed. The pair at the top of my wish list? Uniqlo's classic gingham shorts. They are steadily on their way to becoming another one of the brand's cult sold-out pieces.

In four different colours and made from seersucker fabric that skims and never clings, these shorts are an elevated yet relaxed option that doesn't compromise on comfort.

Seersucker Cotton Gingham Checked Easy Shorts
Cotton Gingham Checked Shorts

For styling inspiration, look to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. The boxy silhouette of the shorts works perfectly with a simple white T-shirt and chic trainers. Or alternatively, do like Kendall Jenner and team your gingham shorts with a blazer, sleek loafers, and a cap for a model-off-duty look.

Kendall Jenner wearing gingham shorts

If you're on the lookout for some gingham shorts this summer, we've curated the chicest styles to invest in, below.

Shop gingham shorts

Checked Logo-Appliqué Shorts
Versace Checked Shorts

Seersucker Check Elasticated Shorts
Ganni Check Elasticated Shorts

Tommy Hilfiger Gingham Shorts
Tommy Hilfiger Gingham Shorts

Mid-Rise Cotton Flannel Shorts
Acne Studios Flannel Shorts

Blue Jumbo Gingham Classic Unisex Boxers
Speltham Gingham Unisex Boxers

Margot Cotton Gingham Boxer Short
Hush Cotton Gingham Boxer Short

