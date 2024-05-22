Forget denim shorts, this style is reigning supreme this summer
Elevated PJs, anyone?
As a Gen-Z fashion writer, it's safe to say I get a lot of my inspiration through TikTok. From viral fashion pieces to styling advice, the app is the perfect place for spotting key seasonal trends.
Most recently, I have been particularly drawn to boxer-style, gingham shorts. They're comfortable, stylish and effortless, and have been all over my feed. The pair at the top of my wish list? Uniqlo's classic gingham shorts. They are steadily on their way to becoming another one of the brand's cult sold-out pieces.
In four different colours and made from seersucker fabric that skims and never clings, these shorts are an elevated yet relaxed option that doesn't compromise on comfort.
For styling inspiration, look to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. The boxy silhouette of the shorts works perfectly with a simple white T-shirt and chic trainers. Or alternatively, do like Kendall Jenner and team your gingham shorts with a blazer, sleek loafers, and a cap for a model-off-duty look.
If you're on the lookout for some gingham shorts this summer, we've curated the chicest styles to invest in, below.
Shop gingham shorts
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
