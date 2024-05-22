Forget denim shorts, this style is reigning supreme this summer

As a Gen-Z fashion writer, it's safe to say I get a lot of my inspiration through TikTok. From viral fashion pieces to styling advice, the app is the perfect place for spotting key seasonal trends.

Most recently, I have been particularly drawn to boxer-style, gingham shorts. They're comfortable, stylish and effortless, and have been all over my feed. The pair at the top of my wish list? Uniqlo's classic gingham shorts. They are steadily on their way to becoming another one of the brand's cult sold-out pieces.

In four different colours and made from seersucker fabric that skims and never clings, these shorts are an elevated yet relaxed option that doesn't compromise on comfort.

For styling inspiration, look to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. The boxy silhouette of the shorts works perfectly with a simple white T-shirt and chic trainers. Or alternatively, do like Kendall Jenner and team your gingham shorts with a blazer, sleek loafers, and a cap for a model-off-duty look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're on the lookout for some gingham shorts this summer, we've curated the chicest styles to invest in, below.