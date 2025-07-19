The Chicest Summer Outfit Ideas to Steal from Couture’s Street Style Set

Never would I believe anyone who claims they never run out of outfit inspiration—even the chicest stylists sometimes stand in front of their wardrobe wondering what to wear. Which is why it never hurts to add a few fresh references to your mental moodboard to keep things feeling new. And there are very few sources sleeker, cooler and just experimental enough—while still wearable—than Fashion Week street style snaps, especially during Couture Week.

Think: all-black summer outfits, unexpected ways to style a triangle scarf (spoiler: as a belt), and a red gingham dress look that could convince even the most neutral-loving fashion fan to embrace more colour. Plus, an elevated way to wear jeans—the faithful staple in almost all of our wardrobes. Consider this your cheat sheet to chic summer dressing.

An all-black outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some see summer as the season to lean into light and bright shades, never underestimate the enduring allure of an all-black outfit. To keep cool in the warm weather, opt for lightweight fabrics—think a simple slip dress paired with classic black sandals that feel equal parts practical and polished.

A graphic floral dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic summer dress is a must in any wardrobe, but green might not be a shade you’ve considered. This Prada Spring/Summer 23 piece shows exactly why it’s worth a second look—especially when paired with a graphic floral print that feels both fresh and timeless.

A crisp white shirt and wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the sweltering commute and chilly office air con, summer work outfits can be particularly tricky to master—yet this look offers the perfect solution. Simple yet chic, a crisp white shirt, light brown wide-leg trousers and an oversized shoulder bag are a combination that never goes amiss.

A gingham maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the most colour-averse are sure to be tempted by this red gingham summer dress. Simple in silhouette, it strikes the perfect balance between countryside charm and statement city style—especially when paired with a basket bag and a bandana.

Blue jeans and a waistcoat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans form the foundation of many of our outfits, yet styling them in warmer weather isn’t always straightforward. Here, the versatility of a waistcoat comes into play—fashion’s current top du jour—worn open for a laid-back, summer-ready look.

A black ruffle midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chanel show is always a highlight of Couture Week, and the street style never fails to impress. Here, an all-black look feels anything but basic thanks to the intrigue of a ruffled skirt detail.

A white maxi skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you invest in only one item this summer, make it a white skirt. While the retro bubble hem may be trending, a classic crisp cotton maxi never loses its appeal—especially when styled with a silk scarf as a belt to subtly break up the monochrome look.