The Chicest Summer Outfit Ideas to Steal from Couture’s Street Style Set

Add these to your mental summer styling moodboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Never would I believe anyone who claims they never run out of outfit inspiration—even the chicest stylists sometimes stand in front of their wardrobe wondering what to wear. Which is why it never hurts to add a few fresh references to your mental moodboard to keep things feeling new. And there are very few sources sleeker, cooler and just experimental enough—while still wearable—than Fashion Week street style snaps, especially during Couture Week.

Think: all-black summer outfits, unexpected ways to style a triangle scarf (spoiler: as a belt), and a red gingham dress look that could convince even the most neutral-loving fashion fan to embrace more colour. Plus, an elevated way to wear jeans—the faithful staple in almost all of our wardrobes. Consider this your cheat sheet to chic summer dressing.

An all-black outfit

Gili Biegun wears maxi lace and silk black slip dress, black tassel necklace, Khaite snake skin print shoulder bag, black flip-flops thong mules with low heels during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some see summer as the season to lean into light and bright shades, never underestimate the enduring allure of an all-black outfit. To keep cool in the warm weather, opt for lightweight fabrics—think a simple slip dress paired with classic black sandals that feel equal parts practical and polished.

Nadia Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
STAUD
Nadia Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress

Lori Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Lori Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag

Paton Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Paton Leather Sandals

A graphic floral dress

A guest wears a sleeveless dress featuring a vibrant green base with a botanical print in shades of orange, yellow, and burgundy. The dress has a fitted silhouette with a round neckline and subtle side cutouts. Dark sunglasses are worn, and the hair is styled straight, falling over the shoulders. Footwear consists of open-toe sandals in a brown hue. A small black item is held in one hand, outside Chanel, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic summer dress is a must in any wardrobe, but green might not be a shade you’ve considered. This Prada Spring/Summer 23 piece shows exactly why it’s worth a second look—especially when paired with a graphic floral print that feels both fresh and timeless.

CELINE EYEWEAR, Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

PRADA, Prada Runway 2023 Designer Tulip Print Paper Effect Dress
PRADA
Prada Runway 2023 Designer Tulip Print Paper Effect Dress

Gianvito Rossi, Elle 55
Gianvito Rossi
Elle 55

A crisp white shirt and wide-leg trousers

Chloe Lecareux wears a wide beige pants, white shirt, brown bag and eyeglasses outside the Viktor&Rolf show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the sweltering commute and chilly office air con, summer work outfits can be particularly tricky to master—yet this look offers the perfect solution. Simple yet chic, a crisp white shirt, light brown wide-leg trousers and an oversized shoulder bag are a combination that never goes amiss.

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend: Weave, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Weave, White

Reiss, Elasticated-Waist Wide-Leg Twill Trousers in Mink Neutral
Reiss
Elasticated-Waist Wide-Leg Twill Trousers in Mink Neutral

LIFFNER, Buckled Suede Bucket Bag
LIFFNER
Buckled Suede Bucket Bag

A gingham maxi dress

Julia Comil wears red and white checkered maxi dress with straps, white head scarf, sunglasses and beige and white bag during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the most colour-averse are sure to be tempted by this red gingham summer dress. Simple in silhouette, it strikes the perfect balance between countryside charm and statement city style—especially when paired with a basket bag and a bandana.

Posse, Lori Red Gingham Dress
Posse
Lori Red Gingham Dress

LELET NY, Isla Sheer Bandana
LELET NY
Isla Sheer Bandana

DOLCE & GABBANA, Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
DOLCE & GABBANA
Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Blue jeans and a waistcoat

A guest wears blue jeans, white vest with blue and golden ornaments and Chanel belt outside Chanel show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans form the foundation of many of our outfits, yet styling them in warmer weather isn’t always straightforward. Here, the versatility of a waistcoat comes into play—fashion’s current top du jour—worn open for a laid-back, summer-ready look.

CHLOÉ, Frayed High-Rise Flared Jeans
CHLOÉ
Frayed High-Rise Flared Jeans

COS, Sculpted Brushed Cuff
COS
Sculpted Brushed Cuff

Antik Batik, Embroidered Vest Ossie
Antik Batik
Embroidered Vest Ossie

A black ruffle midi dress

A guest wears black ruffled dress, bag outside Chanel during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chanel show is always a highlight of Couture Week, and the street style never fails to impress. Here, an all-black look feels anything but basic thanks to the intrigue of a ruffled skirt detail.

Gianvito Rossi, Ascent 55
Gianvito Rossi
Ascent 55

Shona Joy, Aliah Scoop Neck Tiered Maxi Dress
Shona Joy
Aliah Scoop Neck Tiered Maxi Dress

Chanel, Vintage Chanel Black Lambskin Bag
Chanel
Vintage Chanel Black Lambskin Bag

A white maxi skirt

Gili Biegun wears a long white maxi dress with black scarf over waist, black tassel necklace, sunglasses, black sandals and black bag outside the Robert Wun show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you invest in only one item this summer, make it a white skirt. While the retro bubble hem may be trending, a classic crisp cotton maxi never loses its appeal—especially when styled with a silk scarf as a belt to subtly break up the monochrome look.

Staud, Procida Pleated Cotton Maxi Skirt
Staud
Procida Pleated Cotton Maxi Skirt

Rise and Fall, Oversized Silk-Cashmere Wrap
Rise and Fall
Oversized Silk-Cashmere Wrap

Ninetypercent, Avery Scarf Top in Off White
Ninetypercent
Avery Scarf Top in Off White

