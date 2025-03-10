East-West handbags are this season's sleekest and most sought-after bag trend
Just look at that silhouette
Another day, another handbag trend. Wait, before you think I’m complaining, I am most certainly not. As one of the hardest working accessories in our wardrobes I’m a firm believer everyone should have an arsenal of different handbags at their disposal which can be interchanged to suit a multitude of different outfits and occasions. And the latest style we need to add to our handbag rotation: an East-West bag.
If you’re unsure what exactly an East-West bag is, don’t worry, while the name may be new it’s a style you’ll undoubtedly have seen a lot of in recent months. Characterised by their elongated shape, East-West handbags extend in, you guessed it, the east and west directions from a slightly slimmer central handle. Don’t have your compass handy? Don’t worry. Remember last season’s rectangle bag trend, many of the most popular styles fall into the East-West trend too, or, you can think of these styles as a more refined take on the baguette or shoulder bag. The one thing to remember is shape it key: the more pronounced the oblong silhouette the better.
So, what’s so great about an East-West bag? Well, for one thing, it’s a style that can easily be worn with both effortless everyday looks and more glam evening outfits too. This is in part down to its sleek structured shape which lends a sense of polish to whatever you pair it with, while its compact size makes it easy to carry no matter what you have planned.
Plus, alongside more classic iterations, you’ll also find East-West bags in a range of finishes, from suede to high-shine patent styles, so they really do offer something to suit everyone.
You’re probably already familiar with some of the more popular East-West bags, like Alaia’s Le Teckel and Prada’s slimline shoulder bag, yet while they’re definitely doing the trend well, they aren’t the only ones. Here’s a full edit of all my favourite styles…
The best east west bags
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
