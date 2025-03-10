Another day, another handbag trend. Wait, before you think I’m complaining, I am most certainly not. As one of the hardest working accessories in our wardrobes I’m a firm believer everyone should have an arsenal of different handbags at their disposal which can be interchanged to suit a multitude of different outfits and occasions. And the latest style we need to add to our handbag rotation: an East-West bag.

If you’re unsure what exactly an East-West bag is, don’t worry, while the name may be new it’s a style you’ll undoubtedly have seen a lot of in recent months. Characterised by their elongated shape, East-West handbags extend in, you guessed it, the east and west directions from a slightly slimmer central handle. Don’t have your compass handy? Don’t worry. Remember last season’s rectangle bag trend , many of the most popular styles fall into the East-West trend too, or, you can think of these styles as a more refined take on the baguette or shoulder bag. The one thing to remember is shape it key: the more pronounced the oblong silhouette the better.

So, what’s so great about an East-West bag? Well, for one thing, it’s a style that can easily be worn with both effortless everyday looks and more glam evening outfits too. This is in part down to its sleek structured shape which lends a sense of polish to whatever you pair it with, while its compact size makes it easy to carry no matter what you have planned.

Plus, alongside more classic iterations, you’ll also find East-West bags in a range of finishes, from suede to high-shine patent styles, so they really do offer something to suit everyone.

You’re probably already familiar with some of the more popular East-West bags, like Alaia’s Le Teckel and Prada’s slimline shoulder bag, yet while they’re definitely doing the trend well, they aren’t the only ones. Here’s a full edit of all my favourite styles…

The best east west bags

Alaia Le Teckel leather shoulder bag £1560 at NET-A-PORTER An influencer favourite, this is the ultimate East-West bag.

JW PEI Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag £120 at JWPEI JW PEI's bag looks incredibly expensive.

& Other Stories Leather Bowling Bag £97 at & Other Stories This printed style will make a statement.

Mango Gunche Clutch Bag £45.99 at John Lewis I love the cylindrical shape of Mango's bag.

Khaite Simona shoulder bag £1765 at Farfetch Khaite's suede style looks buttery soft.

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag £135 at COS This classic white style will go with endless outfits.

M&S Faux Leather Bowler Bag £39.50 at M&S M&S' bag is a great affordable option.

Prada Medium leather shoulder bag £2400 at MyTheresa This tan style will stand the test of time.

Jil Sander Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag £1700 at Harrods This will make a great holiday bag.

Ferragamo small East-West tote bag £1360 at Farfetch The front closure adds interest to this East-West bag.