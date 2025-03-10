East-West handbags are this season's sleekest and most sought-after bag trend

Just look at that silhouette

East-west bags
(Image credit: @bettinalooney, @nlmarilyn, @itiscarine)
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

Another day, another handbag trend. Wait, before you think I’m complaining, I am most certainly not. As one of the hardest working accessories in our wardrobes I’m a firm believer everyone should have an arsenal of different handbags at their disposal which can be interchanged to suit a multitude of different outfits and occasions. And the latest style we need to add to our handbag rotation: an East-West bag.

If you’re unsure what exactly an East-West bag is, don’t worry, while the name may be new it’s a style you’ll undoubtedly have seen a lot of in recent months. Characterised by their elongated shape, East-West handbags extend in, you guessed it, the east and west directions from a slightly slimmer central handle. Don’t have your compass handy? Don’t worry. Remember last season’s rectangle bag trend, many of the most popular styles fall into the East-West trend too, or, you can think of these styles as a more refined take on the baguette or shoulder bag. The one thing to remember is shape it key: the more pronounced the oblong silhouette the better.

East-west bags @leoniehanne

(Image credit: @leoniehanne)

So, what’s so great about an East-West bag? Well, for one thing, it’s a style that can easily be worn with both effortless everyday looks and more glam evening outfits too. This is in part down to its sleek structured shape which lends a sense of polish to whatever you pair it with, while its compact size makes it easy to carry no matter what you have planned.

Plus, alongside more classic iterations, you’ll also find East-West bags in a range of finishes, from suede to high-shine patent styles, so they really do offer something to suit everyone.

You’re probably already familiar with some of the more popular East-West bags, like Alaia’s Le Teckel and Prada’s slimline shoulder bag, yet while they’re definitely doing the trend well, they aren’t the only ones. Here’s a full edit of all my favourite styles…

The best east west bags

Alaia Le Teckel leather shoulder bag
Alaia Le Teckel leather shoulder bag

An influencer favourite, this is the ultimate East-West bag.

JW PEI Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag
JW PEI Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag

JW PEI's bag looks incredibly expensive.

& Other Stories Leather Bowling Bag
& Other Stories Leather Bowling Bag

This printed style will make a statement.

MangoGunche Clutch Bag
Mango Gunche Clutch Bag

I love the cylindrical shape of Mango's bag.

Khaite Simona shoulder bag
Khaite Simona shoulder bag

Khaite's suede style looks buttery soft.

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag
COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag

This classic white style will go with endless outfits.

M&S Faux Leather Bowler Bag
M&S Faux Leather Bowler Bag

M&S' bag is a great affordable option.

Prada Medium leather shoulder bag
Prada Medium leather shoulder bag

This tan style will stand the test of time.

Jil Sander Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag
Jil Sander Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag

This will make a great holiday bag.

Ferragamosmall East-West tote bag
Ferragamo small East-West tote bag

The front closure adds interest to this East-West bag.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

