Forget practicality, these belts look fresh from your jewellery box
Designed to accessorize only
For the past few years, the best belts have fallen into one camp and one camp only: camp practical. They’ve been chic yet sensible in sleek leather finishes giving off an air of understated elegance. Sometimes a buckle would stray into the artistic with a hammered gold plate, shell shaped detail or designer logo but that was as far as it went. That was until 2023 when Gen Z, intent on bringing back every 00s trend they can get their hands on, reintroduced the Western hoop belt back into our consciousness and with it, all signs of practicality went out the window. Now in 2024, we’re all ditching the belt loops in favour of another noughties classic belt style, the charm belt.
Worn loose and low slung, these belts feel less like sensible staples and more like jewellery, instantly accessorizing your outfit. With that in mind, chain styles in gold and silver are the most popular way to go while added embellishment in the form of charms, gemstones, and beading will ensure your belt feels right out of a jewellery box. For a touch of whimsy, kitsch designs are having a moment, in keeping with our current love of fun handbag charms and toy box style necklaces.
However, if you’re not ready to break away from your more simplistic belt roots just yet, there are also some more simple styles which, while I won’t promise will hold your jeans up, do feel a little more elevated in their shape and design. From minimalist metal styles to rustic rope belts with supersized embellishments, these styles still demand attention in a more grown up way.
Want to see for yourself? I’ve rounded up an edit of the best jewellery inspired belts to suit all styles, so, get shopping and throw one on with your best slip dress or denim mini skirt ASAP.
Shop the best jewellery belts
Double layered for added drama, Free People's renaissance themed belt makes a big impact so keep the rest of your outfit simple.
It doesn't get much cuter than this heart shaped charm belt. Pair with co-ordinating heart themed statement earrings for a playful look.
The great thing about chain belts like this one is their easily adjustable so you can play around to get your desired fit.
For an alternative to a traditional chain belt, this rope style from Zara still taps into the trend yet with a tougher feel.
For something more simplistic, this silver COS belt is a chic choice. The bow detailing still gives an element of fun however it feels much more elegant than the other styles on this list.
For a designer option, this rainbow style from Dolce & Gabbana features both technicolour embellishment and gold logo detailing.
Picture this worn beachside with sea salty hair and a slip dress or crochet maxi dress and sandals.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
