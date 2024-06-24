A matching cover-up is the ultimate upgrade for all your new season swimwear

A beach approved take on the co-ord

Grece Ghanem in teal bikini and beach cover up
(Image credit: @greceghanem)
Holiday season is well and truly in full swing and, if you’re anything like me, you’ll most likely have been living vicariously through all your favourite influencers lately as they take off to exotic locations with crystal blue waters and white sand beaches to soak up the summer sun. While I’m obsessed with nearly every aspect of these holidays, from the food to the hotels, it’s their holiday style I most like to keep an eye on to provide inspo for my own holiday wardrobe.

There’s one trend I’ve seen cropping up endlessly on my feed recently and it’s one that I’ll definitely be recreating as soon as I get the chance. 2024 is the year of the beach co-ord, where swimwear is topped with a matching cover-up for the ultimate in coordination. The resulting look is incredibly chic and, in my opinion, turns simple swimwear into a whole fashion moment. 

Bettina Looney in missoni beach co-ord

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

The great thing is, this season many brands are doing the hard work for us and catering to the top-to-toe coordinating beach look. My personal favourite is CinCin’s pink mermaidcore moment which not only includes matching swim and beachwear but also accessories in the form of headscarves and starfish inspired jewellery

For something more classic, you can’t go wrong with Missoni’s iconic zig zag printed beachwear, a favourite of Bettina Looney, which feels both nostalgic and modern in equal measure. If co-ordinating colours are more your style, channel Grece Ghanem by opting for a monochrome set with added sparkle (I've found a great set from Oseree below) or, for sophisticated simplicity, Monday Swimwear’s mix and match designs are a chic way to tap into the trend.

Grece Ghanem in teal bikini and beach cover up

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Plus, while you may be thinking matching your swimwear to your cover up could be restricting, I’ll argue that’s definitely not the case. Rather than just one coordinating cover up style, many brands are offering multiple options, from dresses to beach shirts and 90’s inspired sarongs all in the same print and tones as their swimwear so you can even mix and match your cover-up to refresh your look. Who knew coordinating could still provide so much versatility?

If you’re ready to get involved in the trend, I’ve compiled an edit of my favourite coordinating beach looks. From printed styles to colour block shades in all cuts, from flattering swimsuits to itsy bitsy bikinis, I’ve got you covered.

Shop the best swimwear co-ords

Oseree Embellished bikini
Oseree Belted crystal-embellished cotton and silk-blend kaftan
Oseree Embellished cotton and silk-blend pareo
Missoni One-Shoulder Zigzag Swimsuit
Missoni Mare striped metallic crochet-knit maxi dress
Missoni Zigzag Maxi Skirt
Monday Swimwear Costa Rica Top in Ibiza Blue
Monday Swimwear Bronte Bottom in Ibiza Blue
Monday Swimwear St Tropez Sarong in Ibiza Blue
Agua by Agua Bendita Citrino Platero cutout printed swimsuit
Agua by Agua Bendita Olmo Platero ruffled printed bikini top
Agua by Agua Bendita Luna Platero mini wrap skirt
CinCin Ballet Swimsuit in Tahiti Pink
CinCin Hotline Seastar Maxi Dress in Tahiti Pink
CinCin Muse Shirt in Tahiti Pink
Tory Burch Printed Clip Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed linen maxi tunic

Tory Burch Printed Brigitte Cotton Tunic
River Island Pink Ombre Knot Triangle Bikini Top
River Island Pink Low Rise Ombre Knot Bikini Bottoms
River Island Pink Ombre Beach Trousers
Triangl Kaya Bikini in Frosi
Triangl Lini Shirt in Frosi
Triangl Kasi Skirt in Frosi
Pucci Printed bikini top
Pucci Iride printed bikini briefs
Pucci Printed cotton-voile pareo
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

