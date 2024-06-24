A matching cover-up is the ultimate upgrade for all your new season swimwear

Holiday season is well and truly in full swing and, if you’re anything like me, you’ll most likely have been living vicariously through all your favourite influencers lately as they take off to exotic locations with crystal blue waters and white sand beaches to soak up the summer sun. While I’m obsessed with nearly every aspect of these holidays, from the food to the hotels, it’s their holiday style I most like to keep an eye on to provide inspo for my own holiday wardrobe.

There’s one trend I’ve seen cropping up endlessly on my feed recently and it’s one that I’ll definitely be recreating as soon as I get the chance. 2024 is the year of the beach co-ord, where swimwear is topped with a matching cover-up for the ultimate in coordination. The resulting look is incredibly chic and, in my opinion, turns simple swimwear into a whole fashion moment.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

The great thing is, this season many brands are doing the hard work for us and catering to the top-to-toe coordinating beach look. My personal favourite is CinCin’s pink mermaidcore moment which not only includes matching swim and beachwear but also accessories in the form of headscarves and starfish inspired jewellery.

For something more classic, you can’t go wrong with Missoni’s iconic zig zag printed beachwear, a favourite of Bettina Looney, which feels both nostalgic and modern in equal measure. If co-ordinating colours are more your style, channel Grece Ghanem by opting for a monochrome set with added sparkle (I've found a great set from Oseree below) or, for sophisticated simplicity, Monday Swimwear’s mix and match designs are a chic way to tap into the trend.

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Plus, while you may be thinking matching your swimwear to your cover up could be restricting, I’ll argue that’s definitely not the case. Rather than just one coordinating cover up style, many brands are offering multiple options, from dresses to beach shirts and 90’s inspired sarongs all in the same print and tones as their swimwear so you can even mix and match your cover-up to refresh your look. Who knew coordinating could still provide so much versatility?

If you’re ready to get involved in the trend, I’ve compiled an edit of my favourite coordinating beach looks. From printed styles to colour block shades in all cuts, from flattering swimsuits to itsy bitsy bikinis, I’ve got you covered.

Shop the best swimwear co-ords