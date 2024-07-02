Ready for your Euro summer? You need to recreate these 6 holiday ready looks

Forget far flung, exotic locations and uncomfortable long-haul flights, this year it’s officially all about a euro summer as we romanticize holidaying a little closer to home. Yes, the term may have originally been coined by Americans treating themselves to extended trips in the mediterranean, but, thanks to TikTok it’s transformed into a whole aesthetic characterised by afternoons sipping aperol spritz’, sunday morning trips to the market and, of course, a great summer wardrobe

Whether you’re heading away yourself or just looking for summer outfit inspiration, you need to look this way. After all, is there anything better than slipping into light, airy fabrics, colourful prints and chic swimwear on a hot, sunny day? I think not. So, with that in mind, I’ve pulled together some seriously great outfit inspiration that perfectly channels everything we love about a euro summer. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Have fun with colour

Grece Ghanem wearing yellow blouse and gingham capri pants

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

A euro summer is not the time to shy away from colour, so opt for primary bright tones and pair them together for a fun colour clash. I’m giving Grece extra points for her capri pants and chic basket bag, perfect for carrying home ample fresh veggies from the farmers market.  

Farm Rio Yellow Monstera Eyelet Crop Top
Acne Studios lace-trim cropped leggings
Longchamp Large Le Panier Pliage Interwoven Tote Bag
Maje Flower crystal-embellished brass earrings
Abbot Lyon Statement Cuff Bangle
Havaianas Top Mix
Pack sensible separates

If you are heading away somewhere sunny, it’s important to think about packing smart as you don’t want to arrive at your destination to find everything creased and unwearable. To help make this easier, invest in smart separates that pack well, like a simple cotton tank and PJ style trousers. Flat sandals are also a winner as they can easily be dressed up or down but pack flat for minimal bulk. 

Rise & Fall Cotton Racer Vest
Whistles Ink Spot Imogen Trouser
Dragon Diffusion Gora mini flat bag
Liberty Aviator Sunglasses
Missoma Lucy Williams Square Mother of Pearl Necklace
St. Agni Leather sandals
Dress Up

Rita Montezuma wearing pink dress and basket bag

(Image credit: @Ritamontezuma)

The key to pulling off a great euro summer wardrobe is channeling a relaxed and effortless vibe, after all, what’s there to be stressed about when you spend your days in the sun. This look is the perfect example featuring an easy to throw on dress, comfy flip flops and a fun basket bag.

Sleeper Genus Rosa Dress
Marni Micro woven basket bag
Saint + Sofia Molten Hoop Earrings
Gucci Hailey Sunglasses
Free People Baby Flower Cord Choker
Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops
Bring the beach chic

Vivian Hoorn wearing two-tone black and white bikini

(Image credit: @vivianhoorn)

Two-tone swimsuits and bikinis are one of the biggest trends this season and they’re perfect for beach days on the Algarve, in St Tropez or Cinque Terre. When it comes to accessories, you don’t need to over-do it. A simple beach bag and sunnies are all you need. Then, simply get your towel out and sit back and watch the waves.

Adanola Bikini Crop Top
Adanola High Leg Bikini Bottoms
La Redoute Straw Tote Bag
Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories Grosgrain-Trimmed Straw Hat
Ancient Greek Sandals Phevos
Upgrade your accessories

While the outfit is no doubt the focal point of this look, it also shows the importance of introducing fun accessories too to achieve the perfect euro summer aesthetic. From the gingham scrunchie to the kitsch fish necklace, there’s no finishing touch too bold.

Reformation Rosalie Linen Top
ASOS crochet co-ord mini shorts
Good Squish Baby Wilder check-pattern cotton-blend hair scrunchie
Matt & Nat Melia-2 Oval Glasses
Alighieri 24ct Gold-Plated The Catch of The Day Pendant Necklace
Raye Arquette Mule
Try a co-ord

The great thing about European trips is you never know where the day will take you, from a day at the beach to an evening sipping cocktails al fresco. So, you need an outfit that can take you easily from all occasions, like a stylish co-ord. Not only does it make a great beach cover up but you’ll also feel put together enough for any evening plans that may occur. 

All Saints Milly Crochet Top
All Saints Milly Crochet Trousers

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody
Loewe X Paulas Ibiza Red Sunglasses
Bimba Y Lola Multicolor Resin Heart Padlock Necklace
Office Festival Pointed Ankle Strap Shoes Tan
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

