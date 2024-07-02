Ready for your Euro summer? You need to recreate these 6 holiday ready looks

Forget far flung, exotic locations and uncomfortable long-haul flights, this year it’s officially all about a euro summer as we romanticize holidaying a little closer to home. Yes, the term may have originally been coined by Americans treating themselves to extended trips in the mediterranean, but, thanks to TikTok it’s transformed into a whole aesthetic characterised by afternoons sipping aperol spritz’, sunday morning trips to the market and, of course, a great summer wardrobe.

Whether you’re heading away yourself or just looking for summer outfit inspiration, you need to look this way. After all, is there anything better than slipping into light, airy fabrics, colourful prints and chic swimwear on a hot, sunny day? I think not. So, with that in mind, I’ve pulled together some seriously great outfit inspiration that perfectly channels everything we love about a euro summer. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Have fun with colour

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

A euro summer is not the time to shy away from colour, so opt for primary bright tones and pair them together for a fun colour clash. I’m giving Grece extra points for her capri pants and chic basket bag, perfect for carrying home ample fresh veggies from the farmers market.

Pack sensible separates

If you are heading away somewhere sunny, it’s important to think about packing smart as you don’t want to arrive at your destination to find everything creased and unwearable. To help make this easier, invest in smart separates that pack well, like a simple cotton tank and PJ style trousers. Flat sandals are also a winner as they can easily be dressed up or down but pack flat for minimal bulk.

Dress Up

(Image credit: @Ritamontezuma)

The key to pulling off a great euro summer wardrobe is channeling a relaxed and effortless vibe, after all, what’s there to be stressed about when you spend your days in the sun. This look is the perfect example featuring an easy to throw on dress, comfy flip flops and a fun basket bag.

Bring the beach chic

(Image credit: @vivianhoorn)

Two-tone swimsuits and bikinis are one of the biggest trends this season and they’re perfect for beach days on the Algarve, in St Tropez or Cinque Terre. When it comes to accessories, you don’t need to over-do it. A simple beach bag and sunnies are all you need. Then, simply get your towel out and sit back and watch the waves.

Upgrade your accessories

While the outfit is no doubt the focal point of this look, it also shows the importance of introducing fun accessories too to achieve the perfect euro summer aesthetic. From the gingham scrunchie to the kitsch fish necklace, there’s no finishing touch too bold.

Try a co-ord

The great thing about European trips is you never know where the day will take you, from a day at the beach to an evening sipping cocktails al fresco. So, you need an outfit that can take you easily from all occasions, like a stylish co-ord. Not only does it make a great beach cover up but you’ll also feel put together enough for any evening plans that may occur.