Forget florals - we’ve found the chicest polka dot dresses to wear this spring

Year after year polka dots continue to return for spring, and are a fail-safe go-to print for event dressing. Whether your attending Royal Ascot, Wimbledon or looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit - this year, they're back and chicer than ever.

Once again polka dots are on the rise and they’re quickly surpassing other signature spring prints as the chicest styles to opt for this season.

On influencer shopping platform LTK, they’ve seen nearly an 850% increase in searches for spotty styles in the past month with one piece in particular sending our shopping baskets dotty: the polka dot print dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you take a look at the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks, the polka dot dress’ takeover of our spring wardrobes actually comes as little surprise. At Prabal Gurung, models took the catwalk in polka dot dresses in monochrome palettes and pastel tones while Carolina Herrera sent multiple polka dot styles down the runway including tiered midi dresses and bandeau maxi gowns.

Off the catwalk, the polka dot dress has been given the influencer seal of approval too. From Rita Montezuma and Grece Ghanem’s Euro summer approved looks to Tamara Mory’s sheer slip style, the polka dot print dress is proving a style with widespread appeal.

And, you don't want to save these styles just for your summer holiday. LTK also revealed they’ve seen a 600% increase in searches for polka dot wedding guest dresses showing this print isn’t just for wearing everyday it’s perfect for more dressed up occasions too.

Thankfully, both the luxury and designer brands have left us spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for our next spotty style. Just take a look at our edit of the best polka dot print dresses below to see for yourself.

Shop the best polka dot dresses

Mango Polka-dot Dress with Draped Body £119.99 at Mango Switch heels for sandals to wear this in the day.

De La Vali Esperanza Polka Dot Maxi Dress £420 at Harvey Nichols This dress, a sunset and cocktail in hand - summer goals.

Nobody's Child Black Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £99 at Nobody's Child Wondering if you can wear black to a wedding? This dress is a great example of how to do it.

Zimmermann Crush polka-dot ruffle minidress £1775 at MyTheresa A fun, flirty mini option.

Reformation Naira Dress £298 at Reformation This polka dot tea dress can easily be dressed up or down.

Posse Alice polka-dot linen minidress £240 at MyTheresa For a colourful take, try this red polka dot mini dress.

Zara Polka Dot Ruffle Long Dress £149 at Zara These supersized polka dots make maximum impact.

Patou Polka-dot Asymmetric Balloon Minidress £825 at MyTheresa This bubble hem mini dress has a vintage feel.