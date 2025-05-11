Forget florals - we’ve found the chicest polka dot dresses to wear this spring

This seasons dottiest dresses

Polka Dot Dresses
Year after year polka dots continue to return for spring, and are a fail-safe go-to print for event dressing. Whether your attending Royal Ascot, Wimbledon or looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit - this year, they're back and chicer than ever.

Once again polka dots are on the rise and they’re quickly surpassing other signature spring prints as the chicest styles to opt for this season.

On influencer shopping platform LTK, they’ve seen nearly an 850% increase in searches for spotty styles in the past month with one piece in particular sending our shopping baskets dotty: the polka dot print dress.

Polka Dot Dresses SS25 Catwalks Carolina Hererra Prabal Gurung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you take a look at the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks, the polka dot dress’ takeover of our spring wardrobes actually comes as little surprise. At Prabal Gurung, models took the catwalk in polka dot dresses in monochrome palettes and pastel tones while Carolina Herrera sent multiple polka dot styles down the runway including tiered midi dresses and bandeau maxi gowns.

@ritamontezuma polka dot dresses

(Image credit: @ritamontezuma)

Off the catwalk, the polka dot dress has been given the influencer seal of approval too. From Rita Montezuma and Grece Ghanem’s Euro summer approved looks to Tamara Mory’s sheer slip style, the polka dot print dress is proving a style with widespread appeal.

And, you don't want to save these styles just for your summer holiday. LTK also revealed they’ve seen a 600% increase in searches for polka dot wedding guest dresses showing this print isn’t just for wearing everyday it’s perfect for more dressed up occasions too.

@harriet.davey wearing a polka dot dress

(Image credit: @harriet.davey)

Thankfully, both the luxury and designer brands have left us spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for our next spotty style. Just take a look at our edit of the best polka dot print dresses below to see for yourself.

Shop the best polka dot dresses

Mango Polka-dot Dress with Draped Body
Mango
Polka-dot Dress with Draped Body

Switch heels for sandals to wear this in the day.

De La Vali Esperanza polka dot chiffon maxi dress
De La Vali
Esperanza Polka Dot Maxi Dress

This dress, a sunset and cocktail in hand - summer goals.

Nobody's Child Black Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

Wondering if you can wear black to a wedding? This dress is a great example of how to do it.

Zimmermann Crush polka-dot ruffle minidress
Zimmermann
Crush polka-dot ruffle minidress

A fun, flirty mini option.

Reformation Naira Dress
Reformation
Naira Dress

This polka dot tea dress can easily be dressed up or down.

Posse Alice polka-dot linen minidress
Posse
Alice polka-dot linen minidress

For a colourful take, try this red polka dot mini dress.

Zara Polka Dot Ruffle Long Dress
Zara
Polka Dot Ruffle Long Dress

These supersized polka dots make maximum impact.

Patou Polka-dot asymmetric balloon minidress
Patou
Polka-dot Asymmetric Balloon Minidress

This bubble hem mini dress has a vintage feel.

DOEN Mazarin ruffled polka-dot silk-blend satin halterneck dress
DOEN
Mazarin Ruffled Polka-dot Halterneck Dress

Doen dresses are a celebrity and influencer favourite so channel them in this corsage detail dress.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

