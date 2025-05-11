Forget florals - we’ve found the chicest polka dot dresses to wear this spring
This seasons dottiest dresses
Year after year polka dots continue to return for spring, and are a fail-safe go-to print for event dressing. Whether your attending Royal Ascot, Wimbledon or looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit - this year, they're back and chicer than ever.
Once again polka dots are on the rise and they’re quickly surpassing other signature spring prints as the chicest styles to opt for this season.
On influencer shopping platform LTK, they’ve seen nearly an 850% increase in searches for spotty styles in the past month with one piece in particular sending our shopping baskets dotty: the polka dot print dress.
When you take a look at the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks, the polka dot dress’ takeover of our spring wardrobes actually comes as little surprise. At Prabal Gurung, models took the catwalk in polka dot dresses in monochrome palettes and pastel tones while Carolina Herrera sent multiple polka dot styles down the runway including tiered midi dresses and bandeau maxi gowns.
Off the catwalk, the polka dot dress has been given the influencer seal of approval too. From Rita Montezuma and Grece Ghanem’s Euro summer approved looks to Tamara Mory’s sheer slip style, the polka dot print dress is proving a style with widespread appeal.
And, you don't want to save these styles just for your summer holiday. LTK also revealed they’ve seen a 600% increase in searches for polka dot wedding guest dresses showing this print isn’t just for wearing everyday it’s perfect for more dressed up occasions too.
Thankfully, both the luxury and designer brands have left us spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for our next spotty style. Just take a look at our edit of the best polka dot print dresses below to see for yourself.
Shop the best polka dot dresses
Switch heels for sandals to wear this in the day.
Wondering if you can wear black to a wedding? This dress is a great example of how to do it.
Doen dresses are a celebrity and influencer favourite so channel them in this corsage detail dress.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
