Hailey Bieber can seem to do no wrong with her brand Rhode. Upon first launching with a serum, moisturiser and lip balm, fans flocked in their hundreds of thousands to get their hands on a piece of Rhode, causing items to amass large waiting lists within just days.

But it's now not only her beauty tips and products that Hailey is becoming known for. In fact, her latest launch is perhaps her biggest yet—and it's not for your face, but your phone. The Rhode Lip Case (you will have likely seen it all over your social feeds) sold out within hours of being released earlier in March, and has since been waitlisted for more 'drops'. And I have good news—the Rhode Lip Case is set for a restock today.

Rhode's website has shared the message that both the phone case and the Peptide Lip Tints (which had gone on sale again along with the cases and consequently sold out) will be back in 'early April'—and early April is, in fact, today. Yep, they're coming back at 9am PST, which, according to my calculations, means they will be available from 5pm UK time. If you're caught up, you can also join the waitlist to be alerted of the restock via email.

The phone case in question is made from a grey silicone material and is compatible with iPhones 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Rhode has previously replied to comments on its social posts saying it is looking into extending the line to cater to more phone sizes.

As its name suggests, the Lip Case not only holds your phone but also a Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint of your choice. It's perfect to have on hand for dry lip emergencies.

It's undeniable to state that the marketing for this phone case has been nothing short of genius. Right from the moment Hailey teased the new launch to when influencers were first spotted taking mirror selfies with them after PR send-outs, there's been a serious hype created pretty organically.

And the thing is, IMO this launch lives up to the hype. I bought one when it first dropped, even setting an alarm on my phone for the UK launch time (I know, I was dedicated). I received my order around 10 days later (as it is shipped from the US) and quickly fell in love. I regularly talk about my problem with chronically dry lips, and so having a lip balm constantly on me with my phone (which I take with me wherever I go), means I am never without one. There have been times when I have quite literally turned home if I realise soon after leaving the house that I've forgotten my lip balm—luckily, this just never happens anymore!

I also really like the design; the grey is super chic and goes with everything, and the soft silicone material is easy to grip. Seriously, mirror selfies have never been so cool. And, if it helps, the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is really impressive—delivering a hydrating, plumping finish that isn't sticky or tacky in the slightest.

So, set your alarms!